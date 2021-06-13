Cancel
Digitex Futures Market Cap Tops $27.46 Million (DGTX)

By Steve Reilly
rivertonroll.com
 10 days ago

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Digitex Futures has a market capitalization of $27.46 million and $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex Futures coin can currently be purchased for $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Exrates and Mercatox. Over the last week, Digitex Futures has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

rivertonroll.com
