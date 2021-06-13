Digitex Futures Market Cap Tops $27.46 Million (DGTX)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 19th. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0439 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. Jarvis Network has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $150,174.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.