CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $29,071.00

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. In the last seven days, EvidenZ has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar. One EvidenZ coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000451 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EvidenZ has a market cap of $6.03 million and $293,504.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.