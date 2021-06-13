CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $29,071.00
CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. CryptoBonusMiles has a total market cap of $1.38 million and $29,071.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.