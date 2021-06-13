PolkaFoundry Hits 1-Day Volume of $434,040.00 (PKF)
PolkaFoundry (CURRENCY:PKF) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. PolkaFoundry has a total market capitalization of $6.85 million and $434,040.00 worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolkaFoundry coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PolkaFoundry has traded 36.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.rivertonroll.com