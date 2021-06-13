PolkaFoundry Hits 1-Day Volume of $434,040.00 (PKF)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001808 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Komodo has traded down 43.4% against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $77.31 million and approximately $6.45 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.