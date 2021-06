Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger intends to remove 101,789 "obsolete and outdated" voter files from the state's voter registration rolls, his office announced. "Making sure Georgia’s voter rolls are up to date is key to ensuring the integrity of our elections," Raffensperger said in a statement. "That is why I fought and beat Stacey Abrams in court in 2019 to remove nearly 300,000 obsolete voter files before the November election, and will do so again this year. Bottom line, there is no legitimate reason to keep ineligible voters on the rolls."