A light heavyweight contest between Eryk Anders and Darren Stewart is taking place now (Saturday, June 12, 2021) on the UFC 263 prelims. Both fighters are light on their feet early on as they feel each other out in this rematch. Anders counters with a left as Stewart attempts a leg kick. Stewart continues to pepper Anders with leg kicks but finds himself getting backed up against the fence. Stewart clinches him up against the cage as Anders seemingly looked for a fight-ending strike. Not a lot of action in this clinch sequence as the fans started to boo. Anders reverses with Stewart against the cage now. Stewart connects with a big knee to the midsection of Anders before tripping him to get the takedown. Anders lands some strikes from the bottom including some elbows. A forgettable round.