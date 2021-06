A small group of Foo Fighters fans are throwing a tantrum after the band announced a gig exclusively for those who are fully vaccinated.On Tuesday (8 June), the rock group announced that they will play New York’s Madison Square Garden on 20 June for fans who have been vaccinated against Covid-19. Fans must have received their second dose at least 14 days before the concert takes place, as the event will be mask-free.The band confirmed that children under the age of 16 will be allowed to present a negative Covid test in lieu of receiving their vaccination.The news was...