Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Esther in Wonderland – Tribeca 2021

By Danielle Solzman
solzyatthemovies.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEsther in Wonderland sees a young married woman testing the boundaries of her existence within Chasidic life in this 13-minute film. There’s a lot of pressure on young married Chasidic women to get pregnant. This is clear during the opening frames of Esther in Wonderland. When we first meet Esther (Naian González Norvind), she’s in the shower. Also, a trigger warning for anyone because it appears that she’s also having her period, too. On the outside looking in, Esther appears to be the typical Chasidic woman. This soon changes within a matter of minutes. Filmmaker Stephanie Bollag also manages to weave in some archive footage from Crown Heights in the early 1990s. Before we know it, Esther is drawn by what appears to be hip-hop music. She also seems to be familiar with one of them named Dream. Esther only looks on. She never gets up to dance with them, which could possibly lead to mixed dancing. Crisis averted for the time being.

www.solzyatthemovies.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tribeca#Hip Hop Music#Wonderland#Jewish#Chasidic Jews
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Moviesfilmpulse.net

Tribeca 2021: THE KIDS Review

I can’t remember exactly how old I was when I first saw Larry Clark’s film Kids, an unflinching look at urban youth in the ’90s, but I can say for certain that I was way too young. Released in the summer of 1995 and taking the film world by storm, the gritty, hyper-realistic take on NYC’s disenfranchised teens quickly became a cultural touchstone and propelled some of its young cast into stardom, while others struggled to escape their damaging pasts.
Moviessolzyatthemovies.com

GraceLand – Tribeca 2021

A southern mom gets her life disrupted in GraceLand when her daughter claims to be the reincarnation of the King himself, Elvis Presley. Prissy (Anna Camp) and Jack (Daniel Eric Gold) eventually learn to go along with it when daughter Grace (Katie Beth West) claims to be Elvis. The film plays this for humor but in a respectful way. According to the director, Elvis uses he/him pronouns. Prissy and Jack are asked to go to the school for a meeting with Ms. Snell (Monique Coleman). Because their daughter claims to be Elvis, this also includes some of the King’s mannerisms. They aren’t exactly something that any parent would be proud of–including sexual harassment. Anyway, Prissy and Jack come around by the time of the talent show as they make Elvis a jumpsuit to wear.
Moviest2conline.com

Tribeca Festival Reflections

Tribeca Festival is loved in the industry because it brings forth so many projects that truly focus on the art of filmmakers. Here are some projects worth checking out:. “The Lost Leonardo” is a gripping documentary that pulls back the curtain to uncover the stranger than fiction story behind how a Salvator Mundi painting came to be the most expensive painting to ever sell at auction. Every moment is a thrill to watch. Director Andreas Koefoed creates this story squarely at the intersection of capitalism and myth-making, posing the question: is this multi-million dollar painting actually by Leonardo, or do certain powerful players simply want it to be?
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

The Untold Truth Of Esther Choi

Like most successful chefs, Esther Choi discovered her true love at a young age: food. She got her first restaurant job at the age of 14 while growing up in Egg Harbor, New Jersey, according to her biography on the Institute of Culinary Education website. "Over the years I realized that it was not just a job anymore; my love and passion for food grew every day," Choi said. "At some point, I realized opening my own restaurant was something I had to do."
TV & Videosculturemap.com

Esther's Follies

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Esther's Follies cast regulars are all back, with political satire for the current administration, new and classic Follies numbers, and Ray Anderson unveiling three new magic illusions. New to the cast is Austin singer and film actress Timeca Seretti, who will bring her Kamala Harris character to the mix.
Video Gamesitch.io

Wonderland Nights: White Rabbit's Diary

The four nations of Wonderland meet every year to agree on shared policies and enact their various schemes against each other. There are personal vendettas to resolve and enchantments hidden everywhere, and did someone mention the dreaded Alice? You are the White Rabbit, and your job is to organise the schedule for the annual summit. Every decision you make affects the destiny of Wonderland!
Video GamesIGN

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Announcement Trailer

Check out the action-packed, zany announcement trailer for the upcoming Borderlands spinoff game, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, featuring Andy Samberg, Wanda Sykes, Will Arnett, and Ashly Burch, along with her royal highness. Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is coming in early 2022.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

What is the release date of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands?

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is a standalone fantastical adventure where Tiny Tina leads the narrative to guide the players through a magical world. It will take place completely separate from the Borderlands universe, but it was inspired by the Borderlands 2 DLC, Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep. A big difference from the Borderlands series is players will be able to customize their character in Tina’s adventure.
Moviesswiowanewssource.com

"In the Heights" opens Tribeca

At opening night of the Tribeca Film Festival, Lin-Manuel Miranda says "In the Heights" star Anthony Ramos was a better fit than him in the starring role. Based on the Tony-winning musical, the premiere took place in Washington Heights. (June 10) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram:...
Moviessolzyatthemovies.com

Werewolves Within – Tribeca 2021

Werewolves Within is a whodunit horror-comedy set in a small town and this film is just as hysterical, albeit scarier, as Knives Out. “Listening is where love begins. Listening to ourselves and then our neighbors.” – Mr. Rogers. A Fred Rogers quote probably isn’t the first thing one would think...
New York City, NYletterboxd.com

Tribeca, We’re In You.

The Festiville team is back on the block, with daily updates from the Tribeca Festival as it unfurls virtually and in person across New York City. Our crew—Gemma Gracewood, Aaron Yap, Selome Hailu, Leo Koziol, Dominic Corry, Jack Moulton, and Mitchell Beaupre—are diving into this year’s edition of Tribeca with all the gusto we have been saving up since last year’s iteration was abruptly halted due to Covid-19.
Lifestyleloyaltylobby.com

Suite Saturdays: Waterfall Suite @ InterContinental Shanghai Wonderland

Welcome to our weekly video review on hotel suites and rooms around the world! This week’s edition features the Waterafall Suite, a 80 m2 1-bedroom suite at the InterContinental Shanghai Wonderland. Remember to subscribe to our YouTube channel for up-to-date content on hotel video reviews!. The InterContinental Shanghai Wonderland is...
Interior Designdwell.com

In London, an Old Victorian Becomes a Wonderland of Colored Concrete

Studio Ben Allen implements prefab elements to metamorphose a dated Victorian in just four days. For the owners of this Victorian terrace home in north London, it was time for a change. The couple, who’s now retired, had been living here for 30 years, and the roofs were leaky, the kitchen was cramped, and none of the spaces got much natural light. But instead of moving out and moving on, they decided to make an update, which spurred quite a radical new design.
MoviesTV Grapevine

Simple As Water to Premiere at Tribeca

Simple As Water will premiere this weekend at the Tribeca Film Festival. Check out movie details below!. Academy Award-winner Megan Mylan’s closely observed moments of lives cut between Turkey, Greece, Germany, and the U.S.. Each unfolding scene portrays the elemental bonds holding together Syrian families pulled apart by war, searching for a new life.
TV Seriesfame10.com

Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers For The Next Two Weeks (June 21 – July 2, 2021)

Quinn and Carter’s affair will be revealed during Queric’s vow renewal ceremony, coming up on The Bold And The Beautiful (B&B). Also, Thomas will be taken hostage by Justin, while Bill and Liam remain in prison. Plus, Steffy and Finn will be overjoyed when she gives birth to a healthy, baby boy. Learn more below in the B&B spoilers for June 21 to July 2, 2021.
Festivalnewyorkirisharts.com

The Tribeca Fest Is Back!

How it’s New York: The Tribeca Fest is based in New York City. How it’s Irish: Ireland, Canada and The UK are represented at the Fest. Fathers, Sons, Legends And Thunderstorms: First Week Highlights. The Tribeca Fest and Film Festival have returned for the 20th anniversary edition after being all...
Columbus, OHcityscenecolumbus.com

RECIPE | Alice in Wonderland-themed event comes to Cbus

Fall down the rabbit hole and into the wonderland in this new event heading to Columbus this fall. “The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience,” presented by Beyond Cinema, Hidden Media Network and The Wizard’s Den, is heading to Columbus as a part of the event’s US tour at a secret location beginning Sept. 1 after its success in other locations such as Melbourne and Sydney.