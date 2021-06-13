Esther in Wonderland – Tribeca 2021

Esther in Wonderland sees a young married woman testing the boundaries of her existence within Chasidic life in this 13-minute film. There’s a lot of pressure on young married Chasidic women to get pregnant. This is clear during the opening frames of Esther in Wonderland. When we first meet Esther (Naian González Norvind), she’s in the shower. Also, a trigger warning for anyone because it appears that she’s also having her period, too. On the outside looking in, Esther appears to be the typical Chasidic woman. This soon changes within a matter of minutes. Filmmaker Stephanie Bollag also manages to weave in some archive footage from Crown Heights in the early 1990s. Before we know it, Esther is drawn by what appears to be hip-hop music. She also seems to be familiar with one of them named Dream. Esther only looks on. She never gets up to dance with them, which could possibly lead to mixed dancing. Crisis averted for the time being.