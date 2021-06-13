Cancel
Motorsports

Oliver Askew to replace Rosenqvist in Race 2 at Belle Isle

By Nick DeGroot
Motorsport.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRosenqvist will be held overnight at DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital after a massive accident during Saturday's IndyCar race at the Belle Isle. The Swedish driver slammed the barriers on the outside Turn 6 on Lap 24 of the race due to a stuck throttle. Track cleanup and wall repair forced a red flag that lasted over an hour.

www.motorsport.com
Oliver Askew
#Race 2#Belle Isle#Indycar#Indycar#Swedish
