De Rød-Hvide entered their final group-stage game with zero point but managed to secure progression as the runners-up in Group B. Monday was a miraculous day for Denmark. After all the players and coaching staff went through due to Christian Eriksen's terrible mid-game cardiac arrest against Finland, De Rød-Hvide secured a spot in the Euro 2020 round of 16 on the final day after appearing to be destined for an early exit.