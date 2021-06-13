Kim Jong-un Decries K-Pop as “Vicious Cancer” in Crackdown Against South Korean Pop Culture

Kim Jong-un, the North Korean leader, issued a rare warning about a “tense” food situation brought about by extensive flooding, the coronavirus pandemic and international sanctions.He said resolving the food shortage is “a top priority.” “In particular, the people’s food situation is now getting tense as the agricultural sector failed to fulfill its grain production” after flood damage, Mr. Kim was quoted as saying at a meeting with the Central Committee of his ruling Workers’ Party, on Tuesday. Speaking at the party conference, Mr Kim appeared to compare the situation to the devastating 1990s famine, estimated to have killed hundreds of thousands. North Korea’s grain production was estimated to have dropped from 4.64 million tons in 2019 to 4.4 million last year, the Korea Development Institute of the South said. The United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization also warned that if the country’s food shortage is not covered by imports or foreign aid, “households could experience a harsh lean period between August and October.” The country is in danger of a devastating famine.