Kim Jong-un Decries K-Pop as “Vicious Cancer” in Crackdown Against South Korean Pop Culture

By Eddie Fu
Consequence
Consequence
 10 days ago

Kim Jong-un has become increasingly concerned with the influence of South Korean pop culture over the past several months as K-pop videos and K-dramas have become more accessible to young North Koreans. He’s now taken drastic steps to stamp out the “vicious cancer” in an attempt to retain his grip on North Korean society. This includes harsher punishments for possession of the illegal material or even imitating culture from the South, according to The New York Times.

