PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from March 2021 and discusses the harsh realities of working and living in nursing homes during the COVID-19 pandemic. A dozen nursing homes across Pennsylvania have workers who have voted to go on strike in order to demand "life-saving" changes to the way the facilities are run, according to a press release. Two of these nursing homes are in our coverage area: Rose City Health and Rehab in Lancaster and Gardens at Blue Ridge in Harrisburg.