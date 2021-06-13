Jarrod Schulz Shakes Things Up With Girlfriend Pic: Where’s Brandi?!

Did you really live if you didn't jam out to Miley Cyrus' "7 Things" music video in 2008? Thirteen years after the Hannah Montana alum's banger came out, she challenged Twitter users to find the young tweens that made appearances in the video (and left us all in tears with their heartfelt performances). As Miley wrote, "where are they now? Twitter do your thing." And you'll be shocked to realize what five of the girls are up to nowadays. Nicola Peltz It's true! You may not have known that Nicola (soon to be Mrs. Brooklyn Beckham) was in the video all this time. Five years ago, she told Teen Vogue that "I was like a...