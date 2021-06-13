UFC 263: Paul Craig defeats Jamahal Hill via TKO in Round 1

UFC light heavyweight Jamahal Hill says Paul Craig deserves a higher-ranked opponent, but he eventually wants a rematch following UFC 263. In the main card pay-per-view opener at UFC 263, Craig pulled guard in the first round and was able to grab hold of Hill’s arm and twist it, resulting in Hill’s arm being dislocated. Referee Al Guinee did not recognize that the limb was damaged and didn’t stop the fight immediately, which led to Craig smashing Hill in the face with punches while he had him tied up with an arm triangle. The referee soon afterward called off the fight due to first-round TKO (punches) for Craig, who is now unbeaten over his last five fights. Ranked No. 14 heading into UFC 263, Craig will likely want to face someone ranked in the top-10 next following the big win over Hill.