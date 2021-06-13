Cancel
UFC

UFC 263: Paul Craig defeats Jamahal Hill via TKO in Round 1

By Abhay Singh
mmaindia.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe highly anticipated rematch between current UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori is all set to take place at the Gila River Arena in Arizona. Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori previously fought at UFC on FOX 29 back in 2018. In that fight, Adesanya defeated Vettori via a split decision. It was one of the toughest fights of Israel’s career and ‘The Italian Dream’ was able to take the ‘Last Stylebender’ to his absolute limits.

www.mmaindia.com
UFCmymmanews.com

Paul Craig Secures Stunning, Violent Submission Finish Over Jamahal Hill At UFC 263

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Glendale, Arizona for the first time in well over a year tonight, as UFC 263 goes underway live on pay-per-view. Headlining the event is a championship bout between UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and No. 3 ranked middleweight contender Marvin Vettori, a rematch from their 2018 scrap that saw Adesanya the victor via split decision.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Jamahal Hill praises “warrior” Paul Craig following brutal submission loss at UFC 263

UFC light heavyweight Jamahal Hill praised “warrior” opponent Paul Craig following his brutal submission loss at UFC 263. Hill had his arm dislocated by a first-round armbar submission attempt by Craig in their UFC 263 pay-per-view fight. Craig pulled guard and was able to grab a hold of Hill’s arm, and he was able to dislocate it with a nasty submission. However, referee Al Guinee didn’t see the arm dislocate, and he also missed Hill tapping out, and the fight continued for a few more seconds, with Paul pounding Hill out with hammer fists and winning via TKO. It was an absolutely brutal submission and it temporarily cost Hill the use of his arm. Fortunately, the arm wasn’t broken, but he lost the fight as the favorite nonetheless.
UFCmmanews.com

Dana White Slams The “Arizona Mazzagatti” After Craig vs. Hill Stoppage

UFC president Dana White has hit out at referee Al Guinee for his late stoppage in the Paul Craig vs. Jamahal Hill fight at UFC 263. The light heavyweight bout opened last weekend’s pay-per-view main card. The matchup was highly anticipated after the pair’s confrontations during fight week. Aside from...
UFCcasinocitytimes.com

UFC 263 odds up at William Hill

(PRESS RELEASE) -- A monster card awaits this weekend, as two championship bouts headline Saturday’s UFC 263 at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. William Hill has odds up for 13 of the matchups, including a rematch between two of the best middleweight fighters in the world. Middleweight champion...
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

John McCarthy scolds referee Al Guinee for failing to notice that Jamahal Hill had dislocated his arm in UFC 263 fight with Paul Craig

John McCarthy scolded referee Al Guinee for failing to notice that Jamahal Hill had dislocated his arm in UFC 263 fight with Paul Craig. The UFC headed to Glendale, Arizona for UFC 263, and the athletic commission hired Guinee, a local referee on the regional circuit there, to handle several of the fights on the UFC 263 pay-per-view card. One of the fights that Guinee was assigned to was the Hill vs. Craig light heavyweight bout that opened up the card. However, the referee made a major blunder when he failed to notice that Hill had dislocated his arm against Craig and didn’t stop the fight immediately. He also failed to notice that Hill had indicated a tap, which led to the fighter taking far more damage than he needed to take, and McCarthy wasn’t happy.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Paul Craig receives BJJ black belt following spectacular finish over Jamahal Hill at UFC 263

UFC light heavyweight contender Paul Craig received his BJJ black belt following his spectacular finish over Jamahal Hill at UFC 263. Craig pulled guard in the first round of his main card fight against Hill on Saturday night and quickly proceeded to pull off one of the most stunning finishes we have seen on the ground in quite some time. Craig was able to grab a hold of Hill’s arm and he dislocated it with an armbar, but the referee didn’t see the injury, nor did he see Hill’s attempt at a tap, and the fight continued on, with Craig raining down hammer fists while having Hill tied up with a triangle. The referee, Al Guinee, then stopped the fight due to TKO (punches).
UFChotnewhiphop.com

Israel Adesanya Defeated Marvin Vettori By Unanimous Decision At UFC 263

Israel Adesanya defeated Marvin Vettori by unanimous decision for the middleweight championship in the main event of UFC 263 from Glendale, Arizona. The final scoring was 50-45, 50-45, 50-45. "I'm the motherf------ king, b----." Adesanya said after the fight when interviewed by Joe Rogan. The victory is the 10th straight...
UFCthestatszone.com

MMA Preview – Paul Craig vs Jamahal Hill at UFC 263

Select the sports you want to hear about and TSZ will send the best previews, analysis and predictions straight to your inbox. Sign up today!. When is UFC 263? Sunday 13th June, 2021 - 01:00 start (UK) Where is UFC 263? Gila River Arena, Glendale, Arizona (US) Where can I...
UFCBloody Elbow

UFC 263 results: Muhammad decisions Maia, Craig breaks Hill’s arm

The UFC 263 PPV main card is in progress, and the company’s #12 ranked welterweight Belal Muhammad, just took a unanimous decision over the #9 ranked, legend Demian Maia. Muhammad showed off stellar takedown defense, refusing to allow Maia to get him down to the ground and keep him there. In open space, it was Muhammad who was landing the quality strikes that aided him in earning the unanimous nod. Belal is actually unbeaten in his last six bouts, which should set him up for another big name fight next time around.
UFCmymmanews.com

Jamahal Hill says Paul Craig deserves higher-ranked opponent, but eventually wants rematch following crazy finish at UFC 263

UFC light heavyweight Jamahal Hill says Paul Craig deserves a higher-ranked opponent, but he eventually wants a rematch following UFC 263. In the main card pay-per-view opener at UFC 263, Craig pulled guard in the first round and was able to grab hold of Hill’s arm and twist it, resulting in Hill’s arm being dislocated. Referee Al Guinee did not recognize that the limb was damaged and didn’t stop the fight immediately, which led to Craig smashing Hill in the face with punches while he had him tied up with an arm triangle. The referee soon afterward called off the fight due to first-round TKO (punches) for Craig, who is now unbeaten over his last five fights. Ranked No. 14 heading into UFC 263, Craig will likely want to face someone ranked in the top-10 next following the big win over Hill.
UFCBloody Elbow

UFC 263’s Jamahal Hill releases statement after gruesome arm injury

Jamahal Hill narrowly — and thankfully — avoided the distinction of being the latest UFC fighter to sustain a broken limb on a major pay-per-view event. A fight between the No. 14 ranked Hill and the No. 15 ranked Paul Craig served as the opener of the main card. Fireworks were sure to be produced considering the bad blood between the two in the build-up of the rescheduled contest and some were definitely delivered, albeit in a more gruesome way than anticipated.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Paul Craig issues apology to all the bettors who had him winning by submission at UFC 263

UFC light heavyweight contender Paul Craig issued an apology to all the bettors who had him winning by submission at UFC 263. Craig pulled guard on his opponent Jamahal Hill early in the first round of his UFC 263 main card fight. It wasn’t long until Craig was able to snatch Hill’s arm and twist it so hard that he dislocated it, but referee Al Guinee didn’t notice the injury and let the fight continue despite Hill making an attempt to tap. The fight continued with Craig holding Hill in a triangle until the referee finally stopped the fight due to TKO via punches from the guard.
UFCSherdog

UFC 263 Salaries: Adesanya ($500K), Vettori ($350K), Diaz ($250K) Top Event Payroll

Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya was the top earner at UFC 263, as he took home a disclosed payday of $500,000 for title defense in the evening’s main event. The Arizona Department of Gaming recently released salaries from the card, which took place on June 12 at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. While win bonuses were initially redacted by the commission, those figures were later released.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Video | Jamahal Hill and Paul Craig get into heated confrontation ahead of UFC 263

UFC light heavyweight contenders Jamahal Hill and Paul Craig got into a heated confrontation ahead of their fight at this weekend’s UFC 263. Craig is the No. 14 ranked light heavyweight in the UFC and Hill is ranked No. 15, so this is an important fight at 205lbs. The fight kicks off the pay-per-view portion of the UFC 263 card, but ahead of this weekend’s fight, the two rivals got into a heated confrontation at the UFC fighter hotel. Check out what Hill and Craig did when they ran into each other.
UFCufc.com

UFC Unfiltered: Paul Craig & Chad Belding

Another UFC Fight Night, another break down of all the action from Jim and Matt on this episode of UFC Unfiltered!. First, the guys are joined by outdoorsman, television personality, hunter and avid UFC fan Chad Belding. He reveals what it's like to eat properly cooked bobcat and venison, how some animals hunt to keep their prey alive for days and why, shares which UFC legend he is trying to coax into going hunting, and asks Matt about the biggest moments in his career (including his TKO of Frank Trigg).
UFCUSA Today

Paul Craig gets black belt after arm-popping UFC 263 finish – and Jamahal Hill is first to congratulate him

Paul Craig received his black belt after a gnarly finish of Jamahal Hill at UFC 263. Craig’s win may have gone down as a TKO, but popping Hill’s arm out of socket was enough to promote him to a black belt in jiu-jitsu. His coach, Brian Gallacher, wanted to surprise him in a more intimate setting – and Hill happened to be seated nearby and was first to congratulate him.