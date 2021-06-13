Two injured in Defiance County motorcycle crash

DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO): Two people were seriously injured in a crash involving two motorcycles Saturday afternoon in Defiance County. The Ohio State Highway Patrol was called on a report of a crash at 2:59 p.m. at State Route 49 south of State Route 249. Officials say one motorcyclist was going south on SR 49 ahead of another when the trailing rider tried to pass. However, he struck the left side of the other motorcycle, knocking the motorcycle on its left side and causing the the man and woman, each from Antwerp, to be ejected.