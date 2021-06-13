San Diego Public Health Officials Report 59 New COVID Cases and 2 Deaths

A Padres fan is vaccinated on Saturday at Petco Park. Image from county video

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 59 new cases of coronavirus Saturday and two more deaths from the pandemic disease.

Out of 10,634 test results received in the past day, 0.6% were positive, and the 14-day rolling average of positive tests ticked down to 0.8%.

The number of county residents currently hospitalized with coronavirus declined from 85 to 75, with the number requiring intensive care dropping from 21 to 18.

The lasted test results come on a day when hundreds of Padres fans came out to Petco Park to be vaccinated and receive free game tickets and Padres Hero T-shirts.

So far 1,738,495 county residents have been fully vaccinated and another 364,148 have received their first dose.

Since the pandemic began there have been 281,202 local cases and 3,770 deaths from the disease.