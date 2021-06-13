Cancel
Pederson homers in 3rd straight game, Cubs beat Cards 7-2

By SARAH TROTTO
bigrapidsnews.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (AP) — Joc Pederson homered for the third straight game, Sergio Alcántara and Ian Happ also went deep, and the Chicago Cubs used a five-run second inning to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-2 on Saturday night. Kyle Hendricks (8-4) threw six solid innings for his sixth consecutive victory...

www.bigrapidsnews.com
