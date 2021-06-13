Man killed, bystander grazed in shooting outside Bronx church

A man was killed and a woman stuck in the wrong place at the wrong time was wounded in a barrage of gunfire outside a Bronx church Saturday, police said.

The male victim, 42, got into an argument with an unidentified gunman outside St. Anthony of Padua church on Prospect Ave. near E. 166th St. in Morrisania about 2:35 p.m., cops said.

The shooter pulled a gun and fired off several rounds, striking the man multiple times and grazing the woman, 28, three times.

Medics rushed both victims to Lincoln Hospital. The man could not be saved. The woman was treated and released.

Police have made no arrests in the shooting, and the victims’ names were not immediately released.