Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bronx, NY

Man killed, bystander grazed in shooting outside Bronx church

By Elizabeth Keogh, New York Daily News
Posted by 
Daily News
Daily News
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W7kCy_0aSjQk3200
A man was killed and a woman stuck in the wrong place at the wrong time was wounded in a barrage of gunfire on a Bronx street Saturday, police said. The male victim, 42, got into an argument with an unidentified gunman on Prospect Ave. near E. 166th St. in Foxhurst about 2:35 p.m., cops said. Luiz C. Ribeiro

A man was killed and a woman stuck in the wrong place at the wrong time was wounded in a barrage of gunfire outside a Bronx church Saturday, police said.

The male victim, 42, got into an argument with an unidentified gunman outside St. Anthony of Padua church on Prospect Ave. near E. 166th St. in Morrisania about 2:35 p.m., cops said.

The shooter pulled a gun and fired off several rounds, striking the man multiple times and grazing the woman, 28, three times.

Medics rushed both victims to Lincoln Hospital. The man could not be saved. The woman was treated and released.

Police have made no arrests in the shooting, and the victims’ names were not immediately released.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

View All 6 Commentsarrow_down
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Grazing#Padua Church#Lincoln Hospital#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
Related
Oxford, MAPosted by
Daily News

Mass. couple dead in apparent murder-suicide, three children escape

A 13-year-old boy carried a 4-year-old out of a Massachusetts window and to safety when gunfire broke out in what police are calling a murder-suicide. Two 911 calls were made from the Oxford home around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, one from a man and one from a woman, Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. said during a press conference. When police arrived, they found the woman died inside ...
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Daily News

Golden retriever missing for 2 weeks found safe in New Jersey bay

Anything is paws-ible. Chunk, a golden retriever who went missing two weeks ago, was rescued Tuesday from a New Jersey bay and reunited with his humans, WABC-TV reports. New Jersey State Police Troopers Ryan Koehler and Vincent Ferdinandi, of Point Pleasant Station, retrieved the 3-year-old pooch safe and sound from Barnegat Bay near Mantoloking Bridge in Brick Township, about 70 miles south ...