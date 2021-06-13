Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Fear the Walking Dead Recap: What to Know Before Watching the Season 6 Finale

By Cameron Bonomolo
ComicBook
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrace yourself for the Season 6 finale of Fear the Walking Dead. In "The Beginning," Morgan Jones (Lennie James) and his scattered group of survivors scramble to find shelter from the warhead-loaded missile that will bring about the end — and the new beginning that Teddy (John Glover) has promised to Dakota (Zoe Colletti) and his underground cult of believers behind "the end is the beginning." Morgan and Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) were too late to stop Teddy and Riley (Nick Stahl) from launching the missile aboard the USS Pennsylvania, the beached submarine revealed way back in October's Season 6 premiere.

comicbook.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Stahl
Person
Colman Domingo
Person
Colby Minifie
Person
Lennie James
Person
Alycia Debnam Carey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fear The Walking Dead#Brace#Amcplus#Feartwd#Amc#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesComicBook

Fear the Walking Dead Showrunner: Door Not Closed on Possible Madison Clark Return

No one's gone until they're gone — or until the Fear the Walking Dead showrunners say Madison Clark is gone. Season 6 sparked theories it was Madison (Kim Dickens) who was the mystery medic behind Morgan's (Lennie James) survival after a cliffhanger last season, but that was revealed to be Dakota (Zoe Colletti). A late Season 6 episode titled "Mother" reunited Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) with old friends thought dead since Season 4, who we learn escaped the zombie-plagued parking lot outside of the burning baseball stadium fire that seemingly killed Madison in the Season 4 episode "No One's Gone."
TV Seriessideshow.com

The Walking Dead Final Season: Release Date, Spin-offs, and More

The Walking Dead television series has gone on for over a decade. Its many seasons and episodes have ranged from totally unforgettable to meandering. It has given us iconic characters to aspire to like Rick Grimes and his tenacious son Carl. The AMC series has produced equally epic villains such as Negan and the Governor. Ratings and viewership peaked at insurmountable heights and dipped back to humble numbers.
TV SeriesComicBook

Fear the Walking Dead Returns With New Episodes This Fall

AMC confirms Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead remains on schedule for a Fall 2021 premiere on the network. Season 6, coming to an end on Sunday with its explosive season finale "The Beginning," suffered setbacks when lengthy filming delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic pushed the second half of the season out of 2020 and into Spring 2021. Fear Season 7 will air after Season 11A of The Walking Dead, premiering August 22 and running through October, and could air concurrently with Season 2 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond when that spin-off returns with new episodes later this year.
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Fear the Walking Dead confirms when season 7 will air

Fear the Walking Dead season six will draw to a conclusion this weekend in the US, but fans needn't worry, because the show will be back for a seventh season before you know it. Ahead of Fear's season six finale, 'The Beginning', this Sunday (June 13), a new AMC teaser...
TV Seriesheraldsun.com

What to Watch Thursday: The ‘Hacks’ season finale and an Erin Brockovich special

Hacks (HBO Max) - The final two episodes of this extraordinary series are available to stream today. I can’t say enough about the brilliance of this show, which stars Jean Smart as a legendary stand-up comedian working a Las Vegas residency, and Hannah Einbinder as a 25-year-old comedy writer who has been “canceled” and run out of Los Angeles because of inappropriate tweets. Smart, as Deborah Vance, plays reluctant mentor to Einbinder’s even more reluctant mentee, Ava Daniels. If you haven’t watched yet, it’s time to binge. And yes, thank heavens, this show has been renewed.
TV SeriesPosted by
TheWrap

Is ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ About to Collide With ‘World Beyond’?

(This article contains spoilers for the season 6 finale of “Fear the Walking Dead.”) Now that is follow-through. I’m not sure many people expected actually expected much of anything would happen with the nuke when we learned that Teddy’s doomsday cult wanted to blow everybody on “Fear the Walking Dead” up. Obviously, it’s a pretty exciting threat to have to deal with, but come on. Did you really think a nuke would go off on this show?
TV SeriesDen of Geek

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 16 Review: The Beginning

This Fear the Walking Dead review contains spoilers. So, you’ve spent the last several years surviving a violent hellscape of unliving death—lucky you! Only now, you suddenly find yourself staring down certain death in the form of a nuclear warhead. Knowing your destruction is imminent, how would you choose to live out your last moments?
TV Seriesgetindianews.com

(TWD) Fear The Walking Dead Season 6 Finale 2021 Spoiler & Recap

The fans of web series are always excited to watch the next season of their favorite web shows. Each watcher has their own favorite genres and always crazy about completing their web series. To create the interest of the audience, the makers end each season with suspense so that the audience can eagerly wait for the next season. In the blog, we are sharing the details of the sixth season of the “Fear The Walking Dead” web series. All those who did not watch it yet this web series and curious to know about it.
TV SeriesEW.com

What to Watch on Tuesday: Cruel Summer closes the case with season 1 finale

Things are never easy for long for a workin' mom. When we last left Kate (series creator Catherine Reitman), the PR executive was finally putting aside her marital issues with Nathan (Philip Sternberg) and celebrating their young son's latest achievement: getting dressed on his own. But the Workin' Moms season 4 finale presented a major bomb with the news that Kate's best friend, Anne (Danni Kind), is moving out of town to give her teenage daughter (Sadie Monroe) a fresh start. But don't expect season 5 to diverge from the irreverent humor that fans have come to expect from the CBC comedy. So grab a glass of wine (or some weed beer) and get ready to binge this new batch of episodes, which also brings a wedding for Kate's mom (Mimi Kuzyk), more teen-boy angst for Val (scene-stealer Sarah McVie), and Nathan getting a "dad bod" we're all coveting. -Patrick Gomez.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Sounds Like Fear The Walking Dead Season 7 Will Turn One Hero Into A Villain

Spoilers below for anyone who hasn't yet watched the Season 6 finale for Fear the Walking Dead!. Well, zombie fans, Fear the Walking Dead went and doubled down on its post-apocalyptic approach by filling the air with nuclear warheads during its Season 6 finale. While at least one major character was killed off by the destructive blasts, seemingly every main protagonist was still alive and breathing by the time the credits rolled, although that doesn't mean Season 7 will be all hunky-dory. For instance, things ended contentiously for Lennie James' Morgan and Karen David's Grace after finding Baby Morgan and his walker-fied mom, and it looks like Colman Domingo's Victor Strand will be leaning harder into his villainous instincts when the new episodes start.
TV SeriesComicBook

Fear the Walking Dead's Dwight and Sherry Have a "Bonnie and Clyde" Dynamic in Season 7

After surviving Season 6 of Fear the Walking Dead, newly reunited couple Dwight (Austin Amelio) and Sherry (Christine Evangelista) will have a "Bonnie and Clyde dynamic" going into Season 7. When Sherry escaped Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and left The Walking Dead, Dwight followed her west to Fear — only for the separated couple to finally get back together just before Teddy (John Glover) turned Texas into a nuclear zombie apocalypse with the 10 warheads that detonated across the Lone Star State in the Season 6 finale, "The Beginning."
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Fear the Walking Dead Showrunners Talk CRM's Potential Season 7 Impact

Too many people use the phrase "game-changer" a little too freely for things not quite deserving of the title. But the sixth season finale of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead saw nuclear bombs light up the zombie landscape. To say that the events of Season 6 will have lasting ramifications on the series moving on to the seventh season is a ten-on understatement- and considering the scope of it, the impact it could have on other and future series. We went over just some of the future possibilities here in our review to give you just a sample of how different things are going to be moving forward. One of the storylines that we're keeping extra eyeballs attached to has to with the ripple effects that will result from Sarah (Mo Collins), Daniel (Rubén Blades), Luciana (Danay Garcia), Charlie (Alexa Nisenson), Jacob (Peter Jacobson), and Wes (Colby Hollman) being saved by Al (Maggie Grace) via Isabel (Sydney Lemmon) and CRM. While it seemed pretty clear that there was no way this would be a one-and-done, showrunners Ian Goldberg and Andrew Chambliss have confirmed that was Isabel piloting the helicopter- and that CRM is the toothpaste that they won't be able to get back in the tube.
TV Seriestoofab.com

Fear the Walking Dead Finale Literally Blows Up Its World -- Who Lives, Who Dies and What Now?

Splintered into separate groups, everyone scrambles to survive the incoming missile (and its ten warheads) ... or to at least die on their own terms. Last week's final moments on "Fear the Walking Dead" delivered a real shocker in the successful launch of one of Teddy's missiles. It wasn't quite the guaranteed apocalypse he was hoping for, but with ten warheads still ready to detonate on impact, it's definitely poised to at least be a regional disaster.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Is Zoe Margaret Colletti leaving Fear the Walking Dead? Is Dakota dead?

Is Zoe Margaret Colletti leaving Fear the Walking Dead following the events of the season 6 finale? This episode proved to be crazy for her character of Dakota. It’s hard to be surprised by this. Given how much of this episode kicked off with the promise of a nuclear blast, we expected there to be some sort of body count. That happened, though admittedly we didn’t see as many major deaths as we were expected. Dakota is the most notable confirmed casualty, and she proved herself to be one of the most polarizing characters this season. She was incredibly damaged by her upbringing, and also proved herself to be murderous over time.