Fear the Walking Dead Recap: What to Know Before Watching the Season 6 Finale
Brace yourself for the Season 6 finale of Fear the Walking Dead. In "The Beginning," Morgan Jones (Lennie James) and his scattered group of survivors scramble to find shelter from the warhead-loaded missile that will bring about the end — and the new beginning that Teddy (John Glover) has promised to Dakota (Zoe Colletti) and his underground cult of believers behind "the end is the beginning." Morgan and Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) were too late to stop Teddy and Riley (Nick Stahl) from launching the missile aboard the USS Pennsylvania, the beached submarine revealed way back in October's Season 6 premiere.comicbook.com