Fear the Walking Dead Recap: What to Know Before Watching the Season 6 Finale

Too many people use the phrase "game-changer" a little too freely for things not quite deserving of the title. But the sixth season finale of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead saw nuclear bombs light up the zombie landscape. To say that the events of Season 6 will have lasting ramifications on the series moving on to the seventh season is a ten-on understatement- and considering the scope of it, the impact it could have on other and future series. We went over just some of the future possibilities here in our review to give you just a sample of how different things are going to be moving forward. One of the storylines that we're keeping extra eyeballs attached to has to with the ripple effects that will result from Sarah (Mo Collins), Daniel (Rubén Blades), Luciana (Danay Garcia), Charlie (Alexa Nisenson), Jacob (Peter Jacobson), and Wes (Colby Hollman) being saved by Al (Maggie Grace) via Isabel (Sydney Lemmon) and CRM. While it seemed pretty clear that there was no way this would be a one-and-done, showrunners Ian Goldberg and Andrew Chambliss have confirmed that was Isabel piloting the helicopter- and that CRM is the toothpaste that they won't be able to get back in the tube.