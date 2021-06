The Minnesota Lynx will hoist a pair of jerseys to the Target Center rafters next season as they'll retire the numbers of former stars Seimone Augustus and Rebekkah Brunson. "It will be an amazing moment to have both Rebekkah Brunson and Seimone Augustus honored when we can share this experience with more fans next season,” Minnesota Lynx Head Coach and General Manager Cheryl Reeve said in a statement. “Both players were instrumental in the franchise’s historic run of four championships in seven seasons. I’m thrilled to know their numbers will soon join [Lindsay Whalen] in the rafters.”