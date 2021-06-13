Pederson homers in 3rd straight game, Cubs beat Cards 7-2

Always fun to update the many Cubs injury bits …. Javy Báez – left the game yesterday with what was initially described as a sore thumb, but it is actually the whole area, including the wrist: “Javy, just a little bit of something going on with his wrist, where that ball I think hit him off the end (of the bat), sometimes gives you a little jolt in the hand area,” Ross said, per the Daily Herald. “We’ll check him out, see how he is tomorrow. I guess that would be like a hand contusion or a wrist. Just how that ball came off his bat, it looked like it jolted him pretty good.” I would expect Báez to be sitting tonight regardless, and the question is whether he’s the latest position player to hit the Injured List. Here’s hoping not. When he’s out, it’ll either be Sergio Alcantara or Eric Sogard getting starts at short.