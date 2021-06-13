Cancel
Public Safety

3,787 Bone Fragments Found Under Home of Alleged Serial Killer

By Tracy Connor
 10 days ago
Investigators have found 3,787 bone fragments from about 17 people buried under the house of a suspected serial killer in Mexico—and they are not done digging. The size of the remains indicates that the 72-year-old suspect—an ex-butcher—hacked his victims into small pieces, according to prosecutors, who view the fragments as macabre puzzle pieces. “The bone fragments are being subjected to ‘lateralization’ studies, which include carefully cleaning each one, identifying what part of the body they are and then placing them in their anatomical position, providing a method for determining the approximate number of victims,” they said in a statement. “This analysis indicates that, up to now, the bone fragments found may possibly be those of 17 people.” So far, the accused killer has been charged with killing and dismembering one person: the 34-year-old wife of a police commander who broke into the suspect’s home and found her dead and in pieces.

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

