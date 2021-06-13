Cancel
MLB

St. Louis-Chicago Cubs Runs

Times Union
 10 days ago

Cardinals second. Nolan Arenado homers to left field. Tyler O'Neill flies out to deep right center field to Ian Happ. Yadier Molina flies out to deep center field to Ian Happ. Matt Carpenter flies out to center field to Ian Happ. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on....

www.timesunion.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Jason Heyward
Ian Happ
Yadier Molina
Tommy Edman
Kyle Hendricks
Paul Goldschmidt
Paul Dejong
Joc Pederson
Kris Bryant
Willson Contreras
Anthony Rizzo
Nolan Arenado
Dylan Carlson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#Cubs 7
MLBourcommunitynow.com

Chicago Cubs rally to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 8-5 in front of 35,112 raucous fans

Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo felt relaxed and calm as he heard crescendoing cheers from 35,112 fans at Wrigley Field reverberating around the ballpark. For 14 pitches during the sixth inning Friday afternoon, Rizzo battled against St. Louis Cardinals reliever Daniel Ponce de Leon. Midway through the at-bat, fans started becoming engaged in the showdown. Rizzo sprayed 10 fouls balls into the stands to stay alive, working to a 2-2 count after quickly picking up two strikes.
NBC Sports Chicago

Observations: Cleveland shuts out Cubs, homers off Alzolay

The Cubs lost 4-0 to Cleveland on Monday at Wrigley Field to open a two-game series. The Cubs have collected six Ls in their past eight games. Adbert Alzolay returned from the 10-day IL (finger blister) to start Monday. In his first outing in two weeks, Alzolay retired the first five batters he faced. Then, he gave up a solo homer to Bobby Bradley.
MLBLynchburg News and Advance

St. Louis plays Chicago after Wainwright's strong showing

St. Louis Cardinals (32-30, third in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (35-27, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Johan Oviedo (0-2, 5.25 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 20 strikeouts) Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (7-4, 4.59 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 56 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis heads into the matchup after a...
FanSided

Cubs series full of more ugly for the St. Louis Cardinals

If there is anything worse for the St. Louis Cardinals than getting swept, it’s getting swept by the Chicago Cubs. The St. Louis Cardinals just looked already flat as they were swept over the weekend by the Chicago Cubs. There was a lot of ugly, but let’s do our best...
Daily Herald

Davies, Cubs complete sweep of St. Louis

Most of the attention this weekend was focused on the rowdy fans at Wrigley Field, at 100% capacity for the first time in roughly 20 months. But Sunday's player of the game tried his best to tune it all out. Starting pitcher Zach Davies strives to pitch an emotionless game,...
UPI News

Cubs manager David Ross benches SS Javier Baez for forgetting outs

June 22 (UPI) -- Chicago Cubs manager David Ross gave a brief lecture to Javier Baez and benched him during a recent loss to the Cleveland Indians after the All-Star shortstop committed a brutal base-running blunder. The sequence occurred in the bottom of the fourth inning of the 4-0 shutout...
MLBnumberfire.com

Cubs leave Ian Happ off Monday lineup

The Chicago Cubs did not list Ian Happ as a starter for Monday's game against the Cleveland Indians. Happ will take a seat Monday while the Cubs put Kris Bryant in centerfield and ask Patrick Wisdom to play third base and bat sixth. Happ is projected to make 275 more...
MLBbleachernation.com

Cubs Injury Notes: Báez’s Hand and Wrist, Pederson’s Back, Marisnick Coming, Steele Bullpenning, More

Always fun to update the many Cubs injury bits …. Javy Báez – left the game yesterday with what was initially described as a sore thumb, but it is actually the whole area, including the wrist: “Javy, just a little bit of something going on with his wrist, where that ball I think hit him off the end (of the bat), sometimes gives you a little jolt in the hand area,” Ross said, per the Daily Herald. “We’ll check him out, see how he is tomorrow. I guess that would be like a hand contusion or a wrist. Just how that ball came off his bat, it looked like it jolted him pretty good.” I would expect Báez to be sitting tonight regardless, and the question is whether he’s the latest position player to hit the Injured List. Here’s hoping not. When he’s out, it’ll either be Sergio Alcantara or Eric Sogard getting starts at short.
MLBnumberfire.com

Cubs' Patrick Wisdom starting Monday

The Chicago Cubs listed Patrick Wisdom as their starter at third base for Monday's game against the Cleveland Indians. Wisdom will take over at third base and bat sixth Monday, while Kris Bryant shifts up to centerfield and Ian Happ takes the evening off. Wisdom has a $2,800 salary on...
MLBDoc's Sports Service

Cleveland Indians vs Chicago Cubs Prediction, 6/22/2021 MLB Pick, Tips and Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Cleveland (+115) Chicago (-152) Wrigley Field is the site where Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs (40-32, 1st in NL Central) will play the Cleveland Indians (39-30, 2nd in AL Central) on Tuesday. The moneyline on this contest has the Indians coming in at +115 and the Cubs are at -152. The over/under opens at 8. The starting pitchers are Eli Morgan and Kyle Hendricks.
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

2021 Cubs Heroes and Goats: Game 72

The Cubs‘ starting rotation has been a slowly-developing train wreck for several weeks. Jake Arrieta’s performance fell off of a cliff in late April and has never stabilized. Then there was Trevor Williams’ appendix and then Adbert Alzolay’s blister. Alzolay at least is on his way back and he’s expected to return tonight. The Cubs have tried a few different options to try to stabilize their rotation, largely from the direction of the minor leagues. Alec Mills raised his hand on Sunday and offered himself up as part of the solution to the Cubs problems.
Chicago Tribune

Zach Davies’ ‘devastating’ changeup keeps the St. Louis Cardinals off balance as the Chicago Cubs complete a 3-game sweep

The Chicago Cubs capitalized on a fielding error with a two-run spurt in the third inning and went on to sweep the St. Louis Cardinals with a 2-0 victory Sunday night at Wrigley Field. Zach Davies struck out a season-high six batters for his fourth win. The win extended the Cubs streak to five and kept them tied atop the National League Central with the Milwaukee Brewers, who beat the ...
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

Kris Bryant still leads NL third basemen in All-Star voting

Within the last 10 days, Kris Bryant has started five games at third base, after having not played there since April 20. KB is in a major hitting slump — .114/.188/.114 (5-for-44) over his last 13 games with no extra-base hits — but he continues to lead all NL third basemen in All-Star voting announced Monday.
MLBbleachernation.com

There It Is! Kris Bryant Hits Home Run No. 14 to Give the Cubs the Lead

Earlier today, we discussed how all the Cubs hitters – but especially Kris Bryant – were mired in a deep offensive slump. And given the way the game started (three perfect innings from the Indians starter), that looked like it would continue. But Bryant, playing first base tonight, broke out of his slump with a big home run to left center field.
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

Cub Tracks pines for victory

Here at CUB TRACKS NEWS AND NOTES™, we like to keep things brief on the principle that it makes us appear wise. We don’t always, but we like to. Strange game against the Cleveland ball club. Adbert Alzolay got angry, Javier Baez got benched, and the Cubs continued not to score, tuning up for a huge ten-game road trip. Willson Contreras barreled a couple of balls, but they stayed in the park, and nobody was on to take advantage of the two-base knocks. Eric Sogard continued to be anti-clutch.
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: Chance Sisco is a serviceable backup catcher option

The Chicago Cubs have had a problem at backup catcher all year. Injuries to Austin Romine and PJ Higgins as well as the general ineffectiveness of Tony Wolters have the team on their fourth backstop behind Willson Contreras. With Jose Lobaton showing very little worth behind the plate so far, it’s time the team picks up their fifth backup this year.