Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ravenswood, WV

Diabetes Dash aims to spread awareness

By Laura Bowen
WTAP
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WTAP) - Coplin Health Systems partnered with the City of Ravenswood to host the fifth annual Dash for Diabetes. Runners and walkers stretched and warmed up at the line, waiting for the ten second countdown. Then they took off, all for a good cause. Coplin Health Systems’ senior...

www.wtap.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ravenswood, WV
State
West Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dash#Nutrition#Race#Sugar#Wtap#Coplin Health Systems#Coplin Health System#Chs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diabetes
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Women's HealthPosted by
9&10 News

Healthy Living: Infant Diabetes

Just over a million people in the United States are living with type one diabetes, including infants. The treatment for these little patients often involves finger pricks throughout the day to test blood sugar levels. Now, for one little girl, a new type of technology eliminates that difficult step. Andrew...
Charles Town, WVspiritofjefferson.com

Diet a key to controlling diabetes

CHARLES TOWN —According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, diabetes has escalated to epidemic proportions in West Virginia. Approximately 12 % of adults here have been diagnosed with the disease. While the state may show disarming medical statistics, it also has one innovative way to try to effectively address them.
ScienceHealthline

Resilience and Diabetes: There’s a Lab for That?!

Living with any kind of chronic health condition is mentally taxing. You may have noticed that, thankfully, our healthcare system is paying increasing attention to the mental and psychosocial burdens these days — and the concept of resilience has become core. But we bet you didn’t know that there’s a...
Charlotte, NCWCNC

Program aims to stop your diabetes now

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. There is a program that is designed to reverse type 2 diabetes. Dr. J Murray Hockings is the CEO and founder of stopyourdiabetesnow.com. He says the most common complications of type 2 diabetes are blurred vision that can lead to blindness, kidney stress that can lead to dialysis or transplant, heart disease that can lead to heart attack or stroke, neuropathy that can lead to blindness, ED, and cancer. Hockings says his program includes a comprehensive diabetes reversal consultation, which includes a diabetes reversal video training, a diabetes reversal score and a diabetes reversal assessment and customized plan. To learn more visit stopyourdiabetesnow.com.
Diseases & Treatmentsyurview.com

How to Live with Diabetes

About 34 million people nationwide live with with diabetes and another almost 90 million are in a pre-diabetes condition where they have elevated blood sugars, but not quite to the level of diagnosis. That’s almost one in two adults at this point who either have diabetes or have a risk...
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Milestones in diabetes

Nearly 100 years since insulin was first used in the treatment of diabetes, Professor Chantal Mathieu, Professor of Medicine at the Katholieke Universiteit Leuven, Belgium, takes us through the history, development and future of this life saving drug. The artificial pancreas: a bridge to a cure. Tight control of blood...
Waco, TXfox44news.com

Learn how to manage diabetes

WACO, Texas – If you or someone you know would like to know more about diabetes or how to manage it, there is help available. The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, Getterman Wellness, and Doris Miller YMCA are offering a free diabetes management workshop starting Tuesday, June 15th from 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the Doris Miller YMCA. There will be six sessions over a twelve-week period. Classes are held Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Savannah, GAwtoc.com

Organizations educate, spread awareness during PTSD Awareness Month

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - June is National PTSD Awareness Month, a time to educate and spread awareness about Posttraumatic Stress Disorder. Memorial Health is encouraging people who might have PTSD to understand the symptoms and get help if they need it. While this effort is year-round, this month, health systems and organizations are taking some extra time to speak out about the disorder.
Healthajmc.com

American Diabetes Association

Robert A. Gabbay, MD, PhD, the chief science and medical officer at the American Diabetes Association (ADA), previews sessions to be presented at the ADA's 81st Scientific Sessions. Dr Robert Gabbay on Diabetes in the COVID-19 Era. June 30, 2020. The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic will hopefully be a...
Petskatzenworld.co.uk

Diabetes and Pets

PDSA is highlighting the signs and symptoms of pet diabetes during National Diabetes Week 2020. Figures show that as many as 1 in 300 dogs and 1 in 200 cats in the UK may be suffering from diabetes. PDSA vet, Anna Ewers Clark, said: “Diabetes is a disease which occurs...
Oklahoma City, OKokcfox.com

Experts spread awareness about the dangers of heatstroke

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Outside of crashes, heatstroke is the number one vehicle-related killer of children in the United States. As temperatures heat up, TFI is raising awareness to help reduce the number of heatstroke deaths by reminding parents and caregivers about the dangers of vehicular heatstroke and leaving children in hot cars.
Grand Island, NEGrand Island Independent

‘Longest Day’ aims to raise awareness of Alzheimer’s disease

The “Longest Day” is the day with the most light — the summer solstice on June 20. This week, people from across the world will fight the darkness of Alzheimer’s through an activity of their choice. In Grand Island, Primrose Retirement Community residents and staff members will spend Thursday honoring...
Diseases & Treatmentscumbriacrack.com

Programme launches to raise awareness of Type 2 diabetes

A programme which aims to raise the awareness of Type 2 diabetes has been launched in South Cumbria. Almost six per cent of the population in Mid-Furness – Ulverston, Dalton, Askam and the Duddon Valley – have Type 2 Diabetes and 1.3 per cent have been diagnosed as pre-diabetic. A...
Women's Healthparkview.com

The risk and impact of gestational diabetes

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 2-10% of pregnancies in the United States are affected by gestational diabetes every year. Mohamed El Nemr, MD, PPG – OB/GYN, helps explain what gestational diabetes is, how it impacts both mother and baby and the ways women can lower their risk of developing the condition.
Fitnessthepampanews.com

Dear Dietitian: Pre-Diabetes

My husband was just diagnosed with prediabetes. We were given a sheet of paper with information on this, but it left us with many questions. Does he need a special diet? Will he have full-blown diabetes in a few years? We need more information, please. Suzanne. Dear Suzanne,. A new...
Diseases & Treatmentsverywellhealth.com

The Effect of Turmeric on Diabetes

Turmeric is a golden yellow spice that has been widely used for its medicinal properties. It contains a polyphenol called curcumin that has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects. While research is ongoing, recent evidence suggests curcurmin can be used to prevent and manage type 2 diabetes, a chronic condition characterized by...