Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Mariners lost on the worst walk-off ever

By Braulio Perez
Posted by 
12up
12up
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Seattle Mariners continue to provide their fan base with nightmares. The one on Saturday is sure to haunt them for a while, maybe even months. That's because Seattle was up 4-1 in the bottom of the ninth, but Cleveland tied it up. Then in the bottom of the 10th,...

www.12up.com
View All 5 Commentsarrow_down
12up

12up

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

12up's News Break profile

 https://www.12up.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Seattle Mariners#Indians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
News Break
MLB
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Tigers walk-off victory thwarted by Mariners in epic fashion

The Seattle Mariners and Detroit Tigers were notched in a 3-3 tie when Isaac Paredes hit what appeared to be a walk-off home run. Well, Jake Fraley had other plans and robbed the Tigers of a walk-off two-run shot, and turned a marvelous double play on one of the most unique plays in recent baseball memory.
MLBallfans.co

Bieber’s curve off target in loss to Mariners

CLEVELAND — In the middle of May, Indians starter Shane Bieber didn’t quite feel like himself on the rubber, and much of that was because he lost a feel for his 2020 go-to pitch: his curve. When the curveball came back, his results mirrored what he was used to in his Cy Young season. But when his curveball appeared flat again on Sunday, the outcome followed suit.
MLBAOL Corp

Mariners' Jake Fraley robs walk-off HR, makes double play in extra-innings win

Detroit Tigers rookie Isaac Paredes experienced the brightest moment of his young career on Wednesday, launching a ball over the Comerica Park for a walk-off win. At least, until Jake Fraley got involved. A game-winning home run turned into a game-saving catch and double play when the Seattle Mariners left-fielder...
MLBchatsports.com

Mariners cannot defeat league’s worst bullpen, lose 8-3

The Tigers entered today’s game with the American League’s worst bullpen by fWAR (-.2) and ERA (5.25). Therefore, it would stand to reason that, despite their inexplicable prostration in front of one of the worst teams in baseball, the Mariners should have stood a good chance at earning a win on the Tigers bullpen day. Alas, thanks to a poor outing from Justus Sheffield and the Mariners much-more-vaunted bullpen and an even poorer outing by the offense, this was not to be. You will notice a distinct lack of highlights in this recap. That is because, outside of Mitch Haniger taking advantage of the short porch in Comerica Park’s left field (345 feet), there are none.
MLBLewiston Morning Tribune

Fill-in Fraley homers off Bieber in Mariners' win

CLEVELAND — Jake Fraley homered off AL Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber after replacing the injured Mitch Haniger as the Seattle Mariners beat the Cleveland Indians 6-2 on Sunday. The Mariners, coming off a blown late lead and a 10-inning loss Saturday, had to deal with more bad news...
MLBMLB

Seager caps 'off-day' with walk-off victory

In a matter of minutes, Kyle Seager went from enjoying his first off-day in years to digging in for the Mariners’ most important at-bat Thursday night. With two runners on in the ninth inning of a tie game, Seager emerged from the basement-level batting cages at T-Mobile Park and promptly watched a 96 mph strike whiz by on the inside corner.
MLBSeattle Times

Kyle Seager lets the Mariners walk off the field winners against Rays

There aren’t many better ways to extend a consecutive-games played streak. The first time Kyle Seager stepped into the batter’s box of T-Mobile Park on Thursday night came as a pinch-hitter in a tie game with one out in the bottom of the ninth and the winning run on third base.
MLBncwlife.com

Seattle walks-off thanks to Seager

It was supposed to be a day off for Kyle Seager of the Seattle Mariners last night. Instead, Seager delivered his first-ever, pinch-hit, walk-off RBI-single in his career as the Mariners beat Tampa Bay 6-to-5…. The 11-year veteran had been enjoying a night hanging out in the dugout and talking...
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Tom Murphy: Day off Sunday

Murphy is out of the lineup Sunday against Tampa Bay. Murphy is 3-for-19 with five walks and eight strikeouts over his past six games and will receive the day off for the series finale. Luis Torrens will work behind the plate in his place.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Kyle Seager comes through in the clutch in Mariners walk off win

Things were looking bleak for the Mariners as they went into the bottom of the 6th inning in the opener against the Tampa Bay Rays. They were down 5-2 against one of the best teams in baseball. The Rays have a great bullpen, and one of the best closers this season. Rich Hill started the game for them, and even at 41, was carrying a stellar ERA of 3.38 into this game.
MLBDodger Insider

Mariners GameDay — June 22 vs. Colorado

AS YOU KNOW…Shed Long Jr. hit a walk-off grand slam in the Mariners 6–2 win on Sunday, and…AS YOU MAY KNOW…with J.P. Crawford’s grand slam on Saturday, the Mariners have now hit a grand slam in back-to-back games, but…DID YOU KNOW?…J.P. and Shed’s blasts mark the first time the Mariners have hit grand slams in back-to-back games since Taylor Motter and Mike Zunino on June 2 & 3, 2017?…overall, the Mariners have hit back-to-back home runs 6 times in franchise history: May 16 & 17, 1993 (Mike Blowers 2x), April 29 & 30, 1999 (Ken Griffey Jr. 2x), April 14 & 15, 2000 (Edgar Martinez & Alex Rodriguez), Aug. 7 & 8, 2000 (Carlos Guillen, Jay Buhner, Edgar Martinez), June 2 & 3, 2017 (Taylor Motter & Mike Zunino) and June 19 & 20, 2021 (J.P. Crawford & Shed Long Jr)…Seattle has never recorded a grand slam in 3 consecutive games.
NFLLookout Landing

Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/22/21: Jacob deGrom, Byron Buxton, and Carl Nassib

Good morning everybody! Let’s get to some links for the day. Despite hitting 100+ mph in the first inning half a dozen times and throwing 90+ mph sliders, Jacob deGrom came back clean. Matthew Roberson at The NY Daily News wrote about how banning foreign substances could lead to more...
MLBLookout Landing

6/23/21: SEA vs COL open game thread

With yesterday’s win, coming on the heels of sweeping the Tampa Bay Rays, who continue to labor under a cursed amulet that renders them powerless against the Seattle Mariners, the Mariners tied their longest win streak of the season at five games, which they set back in May after sweeping Texas in a four-game set and then winning the first game of the Oakland series. Today the Mariners have a chance to make it a season-high six games against the Rockies, who are objectively Not A Good Team, and yet the Mariners needed some late-inning heroics from Shed Long Jr. to sneak past the Rockies last night for a 2-1 win. Today doesn’t appear to be any easier; last night’s contest had the odds firmly in favor of the Mariners, while today’s projection is close to an even split between Justus Sheffield and Germán Márquez, who is the Rockies’ best pitcher this season despite an inflated walk rate. Hopefully the Mariners batters will be patient and try to build up Márquez’s pitch count to get into the soft underbelly of that second-worst-in-baseball bullpen.
MLBLookout Landing

Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/23/21: Adam Frazier, Max Scherzer, and Ketel Marte

Hello folks! Here’s what’s happening on this Wednesday. Corey Brock at The Athletic collaborated with a few of his colleagues to discuss a possible M’s trade for second baseman Adam Frazier. ($) In case you’re wondering: yes, Cal Raleigh is still raking. Around the league... Don’t make Mad Max more...