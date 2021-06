Erick Fedde tossed seven scoreless against the Arizona Diamondbacks on May 16th, before he ended up in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 on the next stop on that road trip in Chicago, IL, and he was out of action in the majors until this afternoon, when the 28-year-old returned to the mound for Washington’s Nationals and put up five scoreless on 82 pitches in what ended up a 2-0 win over the San Francisco Giants.