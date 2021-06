When Vladimir Guerrero Jr. arrived in the major leagues in 2019, he was one of the most hyped prospects in baseball history. The Toronto Blue Jays’ wunderkind arrived with a No. 1 ranking on various top prospect lists, of course, but it went deeper than that. Even the MLB’s own writers wondered, “Is Vlad Jr. the best prospect ever?” It wasn’t an unreasonable question, given Guerrero’s dominance of the minor leagues and what scouts like to call “pedigree.” He’s the son of Hall of Fame outfielder Vladimir Guerrero.