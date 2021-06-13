Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Djokovic conquers 'Everest,' eyes 52-year landmark at French Open

By MARTIN BUREAU, Paz PIZARRO, Dave JAMES, Anne-Christine POUJOULAT
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZlS6V_0aSjO9b600
Man of the moment: Novak Djokovic celebrates after defeating Rafael Nadal /AFP

Novak Djokovic can become the first man in 52 years to win all four Grand Slam titles twice in the French Open final on Sunday after conquering Rafael Nadal, the 'Mount Everest' of Roland Garros.

World number one Djokovic takes on Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas for the title with tennis history on the line.

Victory for the Serb will take him alongside Roy Emerson and Rod Laver as the only men to capture the four majors more than once.

It's an achievement that has proved even beyond the capabilities of Nadal and Roger Federer.

It is so rare an accomplishment that it hasn't happened since 1969 when Laver completed his second calendar Grand Slam.

Djokovic can pocket a 19th Slam with victory and move just one behind the record of 20 jointly held by Nadal and Federer.

Djokovic insists there will be no letdown physically or emotionally after reaching the final in Paris for a sixth time with an epic triumph over 13-time champion Nadal.

"It's not the first time that I play an epic semi-final in a Grand Slam and then I have to come back in less than 48 hours and play finals," said the 34-year-old.

"My recovery abilities have been pretty good throughout my career."

His four-hour, four-set battle with Nadal is already jostling for a prime spot in the list of "greatest ever matches" at the Slams.

- 'Never believed' -

It featured a lung-busting 92-minute third set and required government intervention to allow the 5,000 fans inside Court Philippe Chatrier to watch the match's conclusion despite it extending beyond the 11pm Covid-19 curfew.

The 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 triumph gave Djokovic the honour of being the only man to have beaten Nadal in Paris more than once, having first achieved it in the 2015 quarter-finals.

Nadal has only lost three times in 108 matches since his title-winning debut in 2005.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w2pLw_0aSjO9b600
French Open 2021: men's final /AFP

Djokovic, the 2016 champion, said it was his best win in Paris and ranked it among his "three greatest" ever performances.

"It's hard to find words bigger than all the superlatives you can think of for Rafa's achievements at Roland Garros," said Djokovic who now leads their series 30-28 and had lost three finals in the French capital to Nadal.

"Each time you step on the court with him, you know that you have to kind of climb Mount Everest to win against this guy here."

Djokovic has already admitted he's a fan of Tsitsipas, proclaiming him as a Grand Slam champion in the making.

"He is a hard worker, dedicated, nice guy," said Djokovic.

"He's very smart and wise. I love the fact that he is more than just a tennis player and he's always looking to learn from experience and to understand something new about himself.

"That's the trait of a champion."

Djokovic will be playing in his 29th Slam final on Sunday.

He holds a 5-2 record over Tsitsipas, a run which includes all three meetings on clay.

At last year's Roland Garros, Djokovic won their semi-final over five sets.

"We played an epic five-setter last year in the semis here. I know it's going to be another tough one," added Djokovic who also defeated Tsitsipas in Rome on the eve of the French Open.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48f1d9_0aSjO9b600
First final: Stefanos Tsitsipas reacts as he beats Alexander Zverev in the semi-final /AFP

"I'm hoping I can recharge my batteries as much as I can because I'm going to need some power and energy for that one."

Tsitsipas, 22, and 12 years younger than the Serb, is in his first Slam final having ended a run of three semi-final losses by defeating Alexander Zverev over five sets on Friday.

Victory on Sunday would make him the first Greek player to win a Slam title.

He would also become the youngest champion in Paris since Nadal in 2008 and overall at the Slams since Juan Martin del Potro at the 2009 US Open.

"I've never believed, have never really thought at what age this achievement might come," said Tsitsipas.

"But I'm really happy with myself. I think I've shown good discipline so far. I've been progressive."

Tsitsipas is the hottest player on tour in 2021 with a season-leading 39 wins.

Twenty-two of those have come on clay and have reaped a Masters title in Monte Carlo as well as Lyon.

Tsitsipas also had a match point in the Barcelona final against eventual champion Nadal.

"There is the final on Sunday, which is exciting. I'm looking forward to leaving my entire body on the court," said the Greek who knocked out second seed Daniil Medvedev in the quarter-finals.

AFP

AFP

19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Person
Philippe Chatrier
Person
Rod Laver
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Roger Federer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Serb#Greek#Monte Carlo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
French Open
News Break
Tennis
Country
Greece
News Break
Sports
Related
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

'Novak Djokovic shouldn't be playing the tournament because...', says legend

The question of who can be considered the GOAT of tennis history can go on forever and each person can bring different arguments to justify their opinions. Both Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic meet the requirements to be considered the best tennis players in history and after the victory of the Serbian champion, number one in the world, at Roland Garros, the debate is more open than ever.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

'A lot of people, including myself, think that Roger Federer...', says legend

Novak Djokovic wrote yet another page of history at Roland Garros 2021. The world number 1 managed to take home an epic final, in which he recovered two sets of disadvantage to Stefanos Tsitsipas (11 years younger) . The 34-year-old Serbian had already recovered Lorenzo Musetti and Rafael Nadal on his way to Paris, highlighting a physical and mental strength that perhaps has no equal in the modern era of the sport.
Tennisteletrader.com

Djokovic through to French Open SFs, after beating Berrettini

Serbian Novak Djokovic advanced to the French Open semi-finals on Wednesday, after winning a match against Italy's Matteo Berrettini, 3-1. The first seeded player defeated the former Grand Slam finalist with one tiebreak in the sets 6-3, 6-2, 6-5, 7-5. In the final four, Djokovic is set to face the...
Tennissemoball.com

Djokovic-Nadal, Tsitsipas-Zverev in French Open semifinals

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will be playing each other for the 58th time when they meet in the French Open semifinals. Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal know there's something special about the two of them meeting in the French Open semifinals -- even if they'd prefer, of course, for it to happen a round later.
Tennislastwordonsports.com

French Open Quarterfinal Preview: Djokovic vs Berrettini

Champions always find inner strength to get back up when they are pushed into the corner, don’t they? And the World No.1, Novak Djokovic displayed that in abundance in his freakish French Open Round of 16 clash against Italian teenager Lorenzo Musetti. The 34-year-old Serb was down two sets, losing the first two sets in tiebreakers. He survived the scare and unleashed the beast within him to complete a comeback to win 6-7(7) 6-7(2) 6-1 6-0, 4-0 (retired). With this win, Djokovic sealed a place in the quarterfinal at Roland Garros for the 15th time in his career. In that match, he will lock horns against another Italian, Matteo Berrettini.
Tennisgmnewshub.com

It’s Nadal vs. Djokovic in French Open, but One Round Early

PARIS — Roland Garros came alive Wednesday in so many ways. As the French government eased coronavirus-related restrictions, allowing some 5,000 fans to fill Philippe Chatrier Court with rousing chants and sharp Panama hats, it seemed fitting that this would be the day that set up a match that has been anticipated for nearly two weeks.
TennisBirmingham Star

Djokovic, Nadal close in on French Open blockbuster

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal can set up a blockbuster French Open semi-final clash on Wednesday as both men close in on rewriting the tennis record books. World number one Djokovic, the 2016 champion, and an 18-time Grand Slam title winner, faces Italian ninth seed Matteo Berrettini. Victory would put...
Tennistimesnewsexpress.com

French Open scenes as fans refuse to leave at curfew in Djokovic match

Novak Djokovic has relived the drama that befell him at the Australian Open, successfully negotiating a pandemic-related match suspension before finally booking a date against Rafael Nadal in the French Open semi-finals. Key points:. Novak Djokovic took three and a half hours to beat Matteo Berretini at Roland Garros. Djokovic’s...
Tennistennishead.net

French Open Second Service: Djokovic makes statement on Nadal, Musetti admission

In French Open Second Service today, we look at Djokovic’s latest comments on Nadal ahead of a potential semi-final and Musetti makes admission on why he retired. As a potential semi-final matchup between Djokovic and Nadal edges ever closer, the Serb was quick to insist that he has his own style on clay and doesn’t copy Nadal.
Tennisupdatenews360.com

French Open: Djokovic, Nadal book berth in last four

Novak Djokovic set up a 58th meeting with Rafael Nadal on Wednesday when he reached his 40th Grand Slam semi-final at the French Open despite being held up by 5,000 fans needing to be evacuated to conform with a Covid-19 curfew. World number one Djokovic defeated Italy’s Matteo Berrettini 6-3,...
Tennissemoball.com

French Open Glance: Djokovic wins 2nd French Open, 19th Slam

PARIS (AP) -- A LOOK AT SUNDAY. The French Open wrapped up with Novak Djokovic coming back from a two-set deficit to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7 (6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 in the men's singles final. That gave Djokovic his second title at Roland Garros and 19th Grand Slam trophy overall, just one away from tying his rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the most by a man in tennis history. Djokovic also won the Australian Open in February and so is halfway to a calendar-year Grand Slam. Wimbledon begins in two weeks. In the women's doubles final, singles champion Barbora Krejcikova and her partner, Katerina Siniakova, beat 2020 singles champion Iga Swiatek and Bethanie Mattek-Sands 6-4, 6-2 for their third Grand Slam doubles title as a pair. Krejcikova is the first woman since Mary Pierce in 2000 to sweep the singles and doubles trophies at Roland Garros.
TennisNBC Sports

Djokovic downs Nadal to reach French Open final

PARIS — Novak Djokovic stopped Rafael Nadal’s bid for a 14th French Open title and handed the King of Clay just his third loss in 108 matches at the tournament by coming back to win their thriller of a semifinal 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-2. Terrific as the play was for most of the four hours, the match ended with a bit of a whimper: Djokovic grabbed the last six games.
TennisInternational Business Times

Djokovic Defeats 13-time Champion Nadal In 'Greatest' French Open Display

Novak Djokovic handed 13-time champion Rafael Nadal only his third defeat in 16 years and 108 matches at the French Open on Friday to reach his sixth Roland Garros final in an epic showdown which even beat the country's Covid-19 curfew. In their 58th career clash, Djokovic triumphed 3-6, 6-3,...
Tennisdailyjournal.net

The Latest: Tsitsipas leads Djokovic in French Open final

PARIS — The Latest on the French Open (all times local):. Novak Djokovic is trying to rally in the French Open final but trails Stefanos Tsitsipas two sets to one. Tsitsipas leads 7-6, 6-2, 3-6. Tsitsipas won the first set after erasing a set point in the tiebreaker with a...
Tennislatestnewspost.com

Novak Djokovic in epic French Open comeback win

Novak Djokovic has chiselled out another monumental triumph, digging deeper than perhaps ever before in his stellar career to fight back from two sets down and overcome final debutant Stefanos Tsitsipas for his 19th grand slam singles victory at the French Open. The world No.1 had seemed curiously flat after...
Tennis94.3 Jack FM

Tennis-Djokovic beats Nadal in French Open classic

PARIS (Reuters) – Novak Djokovic came from a set down in a spellbinding French Open semi-final to inflict only a third ever defeat on the Parisian clay for Rafa Nadal, moving through 3-6 6-3 7-6(4) 6-2 in front of raucous crowd on Friday. Nadal, bidding for a record-extending 14th French...
Tennis24newshd.tv

Djokovic eyes Golden Grand Slam after historic French Open win

Novak Djokovic has set his sights on the Golden Grand Slam of all four majors and the Olympic title, insisting: "Everything is possible". The world number one captured a second French Open and 19th Slam with a 6-7 (6/8), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 win over Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday.
Tennissandiegosun.com

Tendulkar, Laxman laud Djokovic for clinching French Open

Paris [France], June 14 (ANI): Former Indian cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman lauded world number one Novak Djokovic's heroics in the French Open on Sunday. Djokovic lifted the French Open for the second time in his career after defeating Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in the men's finals of the tournament.