Saturday's Transactions

By The Associated Press
Lancaster Online
 10 days ago

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled RHP Triston McKenzie from Columbus (Triple-A East). Optioned LHP Kyle Nelson to Columbus. DETROIT TIGERS — Placed 3B Jeimer Candelario on the 10-day IL. Optioned C Wilson Ramos to Lakeland (Low-A Southeast) on a rehab assignment. LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Traded RHP Hunter Strickland to Milwaukee...

lancasteronline.com
