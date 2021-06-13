Cancel
Riverhounds squander quick open against Miami FC, remain in search of season’s 1st home win

By Andrew Destin
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEntering the match looking to secure its first home win of the season, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC failed to do so and instead tied Miami FC, 1-1, Saturday night at Highmark Stadium. Following the franchise’s worst scoring start to its home slate after being shut out in its opening two matches,...

www.post-gazette.com
