When her group’s walking scorer mentioned that she had just set the LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship 18-hole tournament scoring record, Celine Boutier jokingly said, “I never want to play this course again.” It was exhilaration in its finest form; a sense of defeating Lake Merced Golf Club, or the feeling of coming as close as possible to doing so. The 2019 ISPS Handa Vic Open champion fired a bogey-free, 8-under par 64 with six birdies and an eagle on the par-5 5th.