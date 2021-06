For the last month, the golf world has been completely and utterly enveloped by one thing: Brooks Koepka vs. Bryson DeChambeau. The pair’s years-long feud hit a hilarious boiling point following the PGA Championship, when footage of Koepka cursing DeChambeau’s metal spikes to hell and back leaked on Twitter. Since then the dispute has remained at a healthy simmer, with fans shouting “Brooksy!” at DeChambeau during the Memorial Tournament and Koepka pledging free Michelob Ultras to those who were removed by security for their brave sacrifice. But while the unspoken dislike has become a spoked hatred in recent weeks, Koepka and DeChambeau’s war of words has nothing on what happened between Austen Dailey and Luke Smith at the Monday qualifier for the Korn Ferry Tour Wichita Open.