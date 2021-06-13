St. Louis-Chicago Cubs Runs

Cancel
Cardinals second. Nolan Arenado homers to left field. Tyler O'Neill flies out to deep right center field to Ian Happ. Yadier Molina flies out to deep center field to Ian Happ. Matt Carpenter flies out to center field to Ian Happ. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on....

MLBPosted by
UPI News

Cubs manager David Ross benches SS Javier Baez for forgetting outs

June 22 (UPI) -- Chicago Cubs manager David Ross gave a brief lecture to Javier Baez and benched him during a recent loss to the Cleveland Indians after the All-Star shortstop committed a brutal base-running blunder. The sequence occurred in the bottom of the fourth inning of the 4-0 shutout...
MLBnumberfire.com

Cubs leave Ian Happ off Monday lineup

The Chicago Cubs did not list Ian Happ as a starter for Monday's game against the Cleveland Indians. Happ will take a seat Monday while the Cubs put Kris Bryant in centerfield and ask Patrick Wisdom to play third base and bat sixth. Happ is projected to make 275 more...
MLBDoc's Sports Service

Cleveland Indians vs Chicago Cubs Prediction, 6/22/2021 MLB Pick, Tips and Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Cleveland (+115) Chicago (-152) Wrigley Field is the site where Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs (40-32, 1st in NL Central) will play the Cleveland Indians (39-30, 2nd in AL Central) on Tuesday. The moneyline on this contest has the Indians coming in at +115 and the Cubs are at -152. The over/under opens at 8. The starting pitchers are Eli Morgan and Kyle Hendricks.
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

Kris Bryant still leads NL third basemen in All-Star voting

Within the last 10 days, Kris Bryant has started five games at third base, after having not played there since April 20. KB is in a major hitting slump — .114/.188/.114 (5-for-44) over his last 13 games with no extra-base hits — but he continues to lead all NL third basemen in All-Star voting announced Monday.
MLBbleachernation.com

There It Is! Kris Bryant Hits Home Run No. 14 to Give the Cubs the Lead

Earlier today, we discussed how all the Cubs hitters – but especially Kris Bryant – were mired in a deep offensive slump. And given the way the game started (three perfect innings from the Indians starter), that looked like it would continue. But Bryant, playing first base tonight, broke out of his slump with a big home run to left center field.
MLBPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Kris Bryant, offense cranks it up again for Cubs

After a rough stretch at the plate, the Cubs were looking for a game in which they could turn things around on offense. They got it Tuesday, stringing some hits together when they needed them in a 7-1 victory over the visiting Indians. Kris Bryant got it started in the...
MLBpitcherlist.com

Patience or Panic 6/22: Moncada, Pivetta, Happ

Baseball is a game of hot and cold streaks no matter how you look at it. A week ago, the Rays and White Sox had the two best records in the American League. Now, the Rays have lost six straight while the White Sox have dropped their last four. Meanwhile, the Arizona Diamondbacks, who finally won a game last night, are in the middle of a historically bad stretch in which they had previously lost 17 games in a row, as well as an ongoing 23 straight on the road.
MLBESPN

Hendricks dominates, Bryant homers as Cubs beat Indians 7-1

CHICAGO --  Kyle Hendricks isn't all that interested in labels. The results are what matters to him, and he sure is on quite a roll. Hendricks dominated over six scoreless innings to win his eighth straight start, Kris Bryant homered and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cleveland Indians 7-1 Tuesday night to avoid a two-game sweep.
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

2021 Cubs Heroes and Goats: Game 74

To this point in the season, the Cubs have been led by three men. They’ve gotten contributions up and down the roster at various times, but by and large three men have done the heavy lifting. Rightly so, Kris Bryant and Craig Kimbrel have gotten the majority of the attention. Bryant put up MVP-type numbers through the end of May and even now, he’s been the steadiest and most consistent offensive contributor. Craig Kimbrel is having a dominant season out of the bullpen. That bullpen has been the shining star of this Cubs team and he is like the rudder to that ship. He’s completely locked down his job and allowed everyone to settle into roles behind him.
MLBbleachernation.com

Chicago Cubs Lineup: Kris Bryant is Back in Center Field

New day, new series. Here’s a look at David Ross’ lineup for Game 1 (of 2) against the Cleveland Indians at Wrigley Field. For his career, Indians righty Aaron Civale has carried reverse splits, which means righties have hit him better than lefties, but this season those numbers are flipped. We’re not talking about huge sample (just 36 starts overall), but I think it’s pretty safe to say he’s something closer to split-neutral than dominant on any one type of hitter. While we’re digging into it, Civale doesn’t strike a lot batters out, but he doesn’t really walk guys either and is pretty good at keeping the ball on the ground. His hard hit rate is also up this season, so the key to success for Chicago might be all about elevating.
MLBourcommunitynow.com

Chicago Cubs rally to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 8-5 in front of 35,112 raucous fans

Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo felt relaxed and calm as he heard crescendoing cheers from 35,112 fans at Wrigley Field reverberating around the ballpark. For 14 pitches during the sixth inning Friday afternoon, Rizzo battled against St. Louis Cardinals reliever Daniel Ponce de Leon. Midway through the at-bat, fans started becoming engaged in the showdown. Rizzo sprayed 10 fouls balls into the stands to stay alive, working to a 2-2 count after quickly picking up two strikes.
MLBallfans.co

St. Louis plays Chicago after Wainwright’s strong showing

St. Louis Cardinals (32-30, third in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (35-27, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Johan Oviedo (0-2, 5.25 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 20 strikeouts) Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (7-4, 4.59 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 56 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis heads into the matchup after a...
MLBSFGate

Cleveland-St. Louis Runs

Indians first. Cesar Hernandez walks. Amed Rosario triples to deep center field. Cesar Hernandez scores. Jose Ramirez grounds out to shallow infield to Paul Goldschmidt. Amed Rosario scores. Eddie Rosario pops out to Nolan Arenado. Bobby Bradley lines out to shortstop to Nolan Arenado. 2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors,...
MLBPosted by
Chicago Tribune

ESPN can do better than ‘Bartmanland,’ and other winners and losers from the Chicago Cubs-St. Louis Cardinals broadcast on ‘Sunday Night Baseball’

“Bartmanland”? Really, ESPN? Really, Matt Vasgersian? That’s the best you can do? It was the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on a picture-perfect evening, and ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball” cast a shadow by reopening a scapegoat’s wounds with a flippant remark. The Cardinals’ Dylan Carlson led off the top of the seventh by looping a ball down the left-field line ...
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Davies, Cubs complete sweep of St. Louis

Most of the attention this weekend was focused on the rowdy fans at Wrigley Field, at 100% capacity for the first time in roughly 20 months. But Sunday's player of the game tried his best to tune it all out. Starting pitcher Zach Davies strives to pitch an emotionless game,...