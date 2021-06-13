St. Louis-Chicago Cubs Runs

To this point in the season, the Cubs have been led by three men. They’ve gotten contributions up and down the roster at various times, but by and large three men have done the heavy lifting. Rightly so, Kris Bryant and Craig Kimbrel have gotten the majority of the attention. Bryant put up MVP-type numbers through the end of May and even now, he’s been the steadiest and most consistent offensive contributor. Craig Kimbrel is having a dominant season out of the bullpen. That bullpen has been the shining star of this Cubs team and he is like the rudder to that ship. He’s completely locked down his job and allowed everyone to settle into roles behind him.