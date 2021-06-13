In scary scene at Euro 2020, Eriksen collapses on the field

Denmark star Christian Eriksen’s on-field collapse and lifesaving resuscitation by team doctors was one of the most terrifying things to happen during a game in a very long time, the sort of event so horrific that it immediately clarifies that sports are nothing compared to real life or death stakes. It was odd that the Danes had to retake the pitch a few hours later to finish the Finland game, which the team wound up losing 1–0, and it was a bummer they blew an early lead against Belgium and lost that one too, though Eriksen reaching stable condition and leaving the hospital days later meant so much more than any result Denmark could muster without him. Nevertheless, it was absolutely delightful to see Denmark turn its on-field performance around today by smoking Russia to leapfrog all the way up to second place in Group B, earning a spot in the knockout round.