Building a Real-Time Speech to Text React Application
Demo of using AWS Amplify to power your application with ML/AI. Amazon Web Services (AWS) is constantly expanding its offerings in various domains such as application development, Machine Learning/AI, and IoT. Some of its services even offer a fusion of the different domains at a higher level. AWS Amplify is a service that offers the capability to build mobile/web applications with popular frameworks such as React. Recently Amplify integrated various high-level ML services such as Transcribe, Translate, Comprehend, and Rekognition that enable developers to easily power their applications with AI. For this article, we will be building a React application that showcases the Speech to Text capabilities Amplify offers through its integration with AWS Transcribe.towardsdatascience.com