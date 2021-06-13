6 people evaluated by EMS after water rescue on Lake Erie

Six people were evaluated after crews conducted a water rescue on Lake Erie Saturday, according to the Cleveland Division of Fire.

Crews were called to the 16300 block of Lakeshore Boulevard for a report of two people in the water.

Once on scene, the United States Coast Guard brought individuals on the water to the Northeast Yacht Marina.

Cleveland Fire said that six people were evaluated by EMS. Their conditions are unknown at this this time.

