E3 2021: Death’s Gambit: Afterlife Coming to Nintendo Switch With Exclusive Content

By Editorials
operationrainfall.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday publisher Serenity Forge and developer White Rabbit revealed that Death’s Gambit: Afterlife is coming to Nintendo Switch with exclusive brand-new content. There is enough new content that it will basically double the size of the game. This release will add 10 new levels, 22 new weapons, 100 talents, skills, storylines, cinematics, gameplay enhancements and much more making it the most definitive edition of the game to date. The game will release later this year on the Switch, and is already out on PC and PS4. The exclusive content is timed, so it will be coming to other platforms sometime in the future.

Following their successful launch on the PC via Steam and PlayStation 4 back in 2018, Death’s Gambit is back and ready to bring something new to their game. As revealed during E3 2021, developers White Rabbit have teamed up with publisher Serenity Forge to launch Death’s Gambit: Afterlife onto the Nintendo Switch. This exclusive launch is going to be time-limited and the Afterlife expansion will be added to both Steam and PS4 later this year.