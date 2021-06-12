E3 2021: Death’s Gambit: Afterlife Coming to Nintendo Switch With Exclusive Content

Today publisher Serenity Forge and developer White Rabbit revealed that Death’s Gambit: Afterlife is coming to Nintendo Switch with exclusive brand-new content. There is enough new content that it will basically double the size of the game. This release will add 10 new levels, 22 new weapons, 100 talents, skills, storylines, cinematics, gameplay enhancements and much more making it the most definitive edition of the game to date. The game will release later this year on the Switch, and is already out on PC and PS4. The exclusive content is timed, so it will be coming to other platforms sometime in the future.