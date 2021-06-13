Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennessee State

LSU Baseball Falls in Game One of Super Regional to Tennessee 4-2

By Glen West
Posted by 
LSUCountry
LSUCountry
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IfpJc_0aSjKseM00

LSU walked into Knoxville but left its offense in Oregon for game one of its super regional matchup with Tennessee. The Tigers couldn't get cooking and a three run sixth inning was enough for the Volunteers to pull out a 4-2 win.

The big question coming into the series was how the newfound confidence of this LSU pitching staff would adapt to one of the power hitting teams in the country in a power friendly ball park. LSU went with senior Ma'Khail Hilliard to start and the senior responded in a big way to get the Tigers steered in the right direction.

All of Hilliard's pitches were working Saturday evening as he caught multiple Tennessee hitters with that curveball of his and looked sharp even after a 55 minute weather delay after the second inning.

He'd allow a single run in the third upon return but was near flawless the remainder of his outing, beating his chest as he strolled off the mound in the fifth, trying to energize his team. Hilliard would go five innings and allow just the one run with six strikeouts and no walks.

LSU didn't have many opportunities against Tennessee starter Chad Dallas. The Volunteers ace struck out 10 batters in the first five innings as the offense was able to only muster three hits during that stretch. If it was known before the game that Tre Morgan and Gavin Dugas would start the game a combined 0-for-6 with six strikeouts, most probably wouldn't have liked the Tigers' chances.

Yet, LSU was able to make the most of its limited opportunities with Dallas on the mound. It started in the pouring rain for LSU as third baseman Cade Doughty was able to put the Tigers on the board first with an opposite field home run in the second. The baserunning of Drew Bianco, who collected two hits on the night, tacked on another run in the fifth to give LSU a 2-1 advantage.

Throughout the contest, neither offense was helped much by the strike zone but when LSU replaced Hilliard in the sixth with freshman Javen Coleman, the Volunteers offense woke up but was also helped by the Tigers.

A mental error from Doughty over at third with runners on second and third as well as three walks issued by Coleman helped the Volunteers tack on three runs in the inning to take control of the game with a 4-2 lead. While it wasn't recorded as an error, Doughty got caught up in trying to decide whether to place a tag on a runner behind him or make the routine play to first, not able to do either.

It proved to be a lead LSU could not recover from as the top of the Tigers' order couldn't get anything going. The top four of Tre Morgan, Zach Arnold, Dylan Crews and Gavin Dugas went a combined 3-for-16 with nine strikeouts. LSU would put two runners in scoring position in the ninth but would cap off the game with a strikeout, ending the threat.

LSU has its backs against the walls once again for two straight contests as Landon Marceaux will take the mound for game two Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m.

Photo courtesy of LSUsports.

LSUCountry

LSUCountry

Baton Rouge, LA
110
Followers
320
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

LSUCountry is a FanNation channel covering LSU athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
State
Oregon State
Knoxville, TN
Sports
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game One#Weather#Lsu Baseball Falls#Super Regional#Tigers#Volunteers#Lsusports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Louisiana State University
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
Baton Rouge, LAPosted by
LSUCountry

With an Evolving Roster, LSU has Multiple Players Who Could 'Surprise' During 2021 Season

For 2021, LSU football needs returning players to step up their play, and also needs incoming freshmen to be ready to make an impact early. After a long 2020 season that saw incredible highs like the Florida victory in the Swamp and terrible losses like the one to Mississippi State, it’s time for current and new players to make their marks on the LSU football program. There’s a long list of candidates, and two wide receivers stand out immediately to complement the team’s best returning wide receiver.
Baton Rouge, LAPosted by
LSUCountry

What Nolan Cain’s Departure Means for LSU Baseball

With LSU baseball coach Paul Mainieri electing to retire after season's end, there was always an expectation that the assistant coaching staff wouldn't be too far behind. Hitting coach Eddie Smith received his first opportunity to be a head coach at Utah Valley University and now recruiting coordinator and Mainieri's right hand man, Nolan Cain, is off to Texas A&M. Cain will take over recruiting duties for the Aggies under new head coach Jim Schlossnagle and reportedly be out of Baton Rouge by the end of the weekend.
College SportsPosted by
LSUCountry

Where LSU Basketball Lies in Latest Bracketology, 2021 Offseason Projections

In what's been an offseason of retooling for the men's basketball program, the Tigers are expected to be among the many teams competing for an SEC Championship come winter. LSU has added weapons all over the floor through both the high school recruiting trail and via the transfer portal. But Will Wade and his group are not getting much in terms of offseason hype. On Tuesday, ESPN bracketology expert Joe Lunardi released his updated projections of what the 64 team 2022 bracket will look like, pegging the Tigers as a No. 10 seed in the tournament.
Baton Rouge, LAPosted by
LSUCountry

What Do Next Few Weeks Look Like for LSU Football?

LSU is right in the middle of a busy month of on campus visits and camps. There are plenty of recruits for the 2022 class and beyond who have toured the practice facility, attended camps and met with the various coaching staff members. It's an important step for Ed Orgeron and the staff for these players to get to meet and evaluate the prospects in person.
College SportsPosted by
LSUCountry

LSU Football Recruits Show Out During Future 50 Event

In a weekend where the nation’s best of the best had the opportunity to showcase their elite talents, a handful of LSU targets asserted their dominance in the 2021 Under Armour All-America Future 50 camp. It’s been a busy stretch in the recruiting game with numerous camps and showcases being...