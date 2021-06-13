Cancel
Methuen, MA

DA: 9-year-old girl in critical condition after Methuen police respond to reported drowning

By Maria Papadopoulos, Boston 25 News
Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OJCrS_0aSjKrld00

METHUEN, Mass. — A 9-year-old girl remained in critical condition Saturday night after police responded to a reported drowning at a house pool, the Essex District Attorney’s Office said.

At approximately 5:31 p.m. Saturday, Methuen Police and Fire responded to 26 Myrtle St. for a reported drowning at an in-ground swimming pool.

When emergency personnel arrived, they found an adult rendering aid to the 9-year old girl.

The girl was taken to Holy Family Hospital and later flown to Tufts Medical Center where she remained in critical condition.

The matter remains under investigation.

Saturday’s incident in Methuen occurred as the region is seeing a spate of drownings in recent weeks.

This week, a 17-year-old Dedham teen died, days after he was found unresponsive at the bottom of a pool at a graduation party on June 6.

On June 5, a 68-year-old Bridgewater man drowned in a Plymouth pond.

On June 4, Worcester Police Officer Emanuel ‘Manny’ Familia died while trying to save the life of Troy Love, 14, who also drowned, from a local pond.

On May 27, a 39-year-old Quincy man drowned at Houghton’s Pond in Milton while trying to retrieve a soccer ball that had gone into the water.

On May 26, a 16-year-old boy died after police said he drowned in a pond in Framingham.

And on May 15, two boys, ages 12 and 13, drowned in a pond at D.W. Field Park in Brockton.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

