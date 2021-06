Lionel Messi has insisted that Argentina have never been overly dependent on him and believes his side is currently "on the right track" ahead of this year's Copa America. Messi has won numerous accolades with Barcelona and on a personal level, but silverware has always eluded him with his country. This summer, the diminutive striker has yet another opportunity to lead his nation to glory, and after years of criticism that Argentina rely on him too much, Messi says he doesn't believe that has ever been the case.