Texas Gains Commit From Out-Of-State ATH Anthony Jones

Steve Sarkisian was expected to be a heavy-hitting recruiter at Texas when it came to adding the "right pieces" for a winning recipe. Now, another piece to his first true recruiting class has joined the mix.

Athlete Anthony Jones officially announced his commitment to Texas on Saturday evening. Jones, a rising senior in Las Vegas, Nev., seemed to be a top name to watch entering June.

Jones held offers from multiple schools, including Miami, Oregon, USC, and Washington, along with Texas. Ultimately having a coach who is fresh off a national title win helps with the recruiting of any offensive name.

The question remains where will Jones fit in Texas' roster. From all inclinations, the expectation seems to be for him to be an off-ball linebacker in Pete Kwiatkowski's 4-2-5 base formation.

During his sophomore season at Liberty high school, coaches saw it best for Jones to play on the outside. His overall speed and competitive nature made him an effective blitzer off the edge. Add in his 6-foot-5 frame and Jones could win most mismatches based on length.

A one-time committee for the Huskies, Jones already has a head start of understand Kwiatkowski's front. If there's one thing the Longhorns' new DC knows, it big off-ball defensive players that can to a little of everything.

Recently, former Husky defender Joe Tryon was selected with the final pick of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jones now becomes the tenth commit in Texas’ 2022 class. He is joining Lance St. Louis (Williams Field – AZ), Zac Swanson (Brophy College Prep – AZ), Kristopher Ross (Galena Park North Shore), BJ Allen (Aledo), Maalik Murphy (Junipero Serra – CA), Trevell Johnson (Arlington Martin), Jaydon Blue (Klein Cain), Armani Winfield (Lewisville), and Jaylon Guilbeau (Port Arthur Memorial).

