Harry Maguire has declared himself fit and available for England’s Euro 2020 match against Scotland on Friday.The Independent has been told that Gareth Southgate is considering whether to restore the centre-half to the starting line-up, as he is well ahead of schedule in terms of recovering from the high ankle sprain that kept him out of the Europa League final. The medical team around England are similarly confident Maguire can start and he does not feel it is a risk.“I’m available to the manager for selection,” the 28-year-old said. “I’ve done a few sessions now and feel like my fitness...