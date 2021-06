AURORA, Colo. — A 39-year-old Aurora man is in jail, accused of shooting and killing his mother. According to the arrest affidavit, APD was called to 1620 S. Granby St. just before 8:30 a.m. on Sunday by the victim's 46-year-old daughter. The daughter said she went into the home through the garage and found her mother, 70-year-old Deborah Avery, dead in a recliner in the living room, the affidavit says.