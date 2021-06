Emilio Vitolo Jr. is premiering his new short film Almost A Year at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival. Ex-girlfriend Katie Holmes is among the first to congratulate him publicly. “ALMOST A YEAR @tribecafilmfestival. I am so excited for the start of the @tribecafilmfestival today!!!!!,” she wrote. “I am so honored to have been a part of the making of ALMOST A YEAR which is premiering at #Tribeca2021 as part of #TribecaAtHome tickets and more details on the @Tribeca website. Congratulations to the very talented and amazing cast @eveclindley @emiliovitolo @lilmitz_ and director @jamiesonbaker,” she concluded.