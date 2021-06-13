Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indianapolis, IN

News 8 wins Emmy awards for coverage of downtown riots, sports, weekend news

By Staff Reports
WISH-TV
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — News 8 took home some hardware at Saturday’s regional Emmy Awards ceremony. News 8 took home three Emmy awards for its coverage of the downtown Indianapolis riots in spring 2020. The awards were for the breaking news and team coverage categories, plus the continuing coverage category. News Director Al Carl also won an individual Emmy for his reporting during the riots on May 30-31, 2020.

www.wishtv.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Basketball
Indianapolis, IN
Basketball
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television News#Basketball#Awards Ceremony#Spot News#The Sports Department#News 8#Breakning News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
Mahanoy City, PAPosted by
Reuters

Cheerleader prevails at U.S. Supreme Court in free speech case

June 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled in favor of a Pennsylvania teenager who sued after a profanity-laced social media post got her banished from her high school's cheerleading squad in a closely watched free speech case, but it declined to outright bar public schools from regulating off-campus speech.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Defying 'defund police' calls, Democrat Adams leads NYC mayor's race

June 23 (Reuters) - For months, as New York City faced a growing spate of shootings, mayoral candidate Eric Adams delivered the same line at one campaign event after another: "The prerequisite for prosperity is public safety." Adams' message, which included a vow to beef up subway patrols, appears to...
ChinaPosted by
Reuters

What people are saying about closure of Hong Kong's Apple Daily

HONG KONG, June 23 (Reuters) - Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily is set to print one million copies of its last edition on Thursday, after a year in which it was raided by police and its tycoon owner and other staff were arrested under a national security law. read more.