Angels win fifth consecutive game, get back to .500 as hot play without Mike Trout continues

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Angels rallied from behind on Saturday afternoon against the Arizona Diamondbacks to extend their winning streak to five consecutive games. The Angels, who have won eight of their last 10 games, are now back at .500 (32-32) for the first time since May 2, when they were 13-13 on the year.

