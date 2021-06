Booker scored 21.0 points in the Suns’ win over the Nuggets, putting up an impactful scoring effort that could serve as a great starting point for the young star. Although we know the scoring will come, what has been somewhat more impressive is how frequently he has produced in several other performance categories in these playoffs. In the last series against the Lakers, he averaged 6.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists, which would be season-high marks in both. With his value further fortifying itself with this supplemental production, Booker could easily become one of the best plays on slate any time the Suns are on.