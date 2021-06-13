California is scheduled to fully reopen Tuesday. Here’s what you need to know
California is scheduled to officially reopen Tuesday after largely being shut down for more than a year to slow the spread of COVID-19. The state has implemented some of the strictest lockdown regulations in the country throughout the pandemic, beginning with a statewide stay-at-home order last March, which left schools and many businesses shuttered or operating with drastically reduced capacities and services.www.recordnet.com