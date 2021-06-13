Michigan Lutheran Seminary baseball ride comes to end, but Midland Dow advances

Michigan Lutheran Seminary’s memorable baseball post-season trip added a regional championship, but the Cardinals couldn’t keep the magic going in the quarterfinal. Seminary claimed its first baseball regional title in school history, scoring eight runs in the bottom of the fifth to knock off Mesick, 10-9, at Clare. In the quarterfinal game, however, Seminary fell behind 7-2 and saw its rally come up just short, losing 7-6 to Marlette.