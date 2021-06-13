Recent Play Details

Marcus Morris was not listed on the Clippers’ injury report as of Monday night for Tuesday’s Game 2 against the Phoenix Suns. Although the small forward has lingered around the injury report in recent days, he was not listed, which points towards him being set to go barring any serious setbacks pre-game. He was limited to his lowest minutes of the postseason in the previous game of this series due to the knee and struggled in the loss, not connecting on any of his five perimeter attempts and getting just six points. In Morris’s five games with double digits this postseason, Los Angeles has gone 5-0.