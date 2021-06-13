Giants don't get bats going until 'extra' innings, take second game 2-1 at Washington

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Offense wasn’t what the Giants and Nationals were selling Saturday. The two teams combined for four hits through the first seven innings of Game Two, and neither team scored until “extra innings” - i.e. the eighth inning, when a runner was placed at first. LaMonte Wade Jr., who had a large rooting session from nearby Baltimore, slapped a hit to right to send Curt Casali in with the first run of the game and the Giants’ first run in 20 innings, then Wilmer Flores added an RBI single in a 2-1 win over Washington.